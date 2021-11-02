Demand for Water Enhancers to Soar from End-use Industries and Push Revenues in the Global Market

A recent report by Persistence Market Research on ‘Water Enhancers Market’ provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business.

Water enhancers are consumable formulations that add flavor as well as supplementary dietary benefits to the water without any carbonation process. Carbonation is a process in which carbon dioxide is dissolved in water at low temperature and high pressures. It is because of the carbon dioxide gas, that the drink has a particular tangy and fizzy taste and this fizzy and tangy taste is accepted globally in a number of soft drinks. But, this taste comes at a cost of some health effects, which has become a subject of concern for people worldwide.

The search for making beverages and drinks without carbonation process that not only have a distinct taste but also are nutritious for human health became more popular post the first decade of the twenty-first century.

Because of rising population and growing consumption of water enhancers, this market is expected to boost up over the period of 2015-2025. The global water enhancers market was valued in thousands of millions in 2014 and is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR over the period of 2015-2025.

A Huge share of the population in western countries is suffering from obesity. In a recent survey in 2014, it was found that around one-third of the U.S. population is obese. Though it is not proven medically that carbonated drinks increase the chances of obesity, customers, due to rising health awareness, are seen to be avoiding the consumption of these carbonated drinks. Besides, it has also been seen that carbonated drinks, due to the release of carbon dioxide gas in the digestive tract, may significantly increase the symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome which is characterized by chronic abdominal pain, discomfort and bloating. So, these health concerns among customers are driving the global water enhancers market at a large scale.

Rapid industrialization backed up by alluring marketing resulted in the creation of a “Health Cautious Class” among people. This resulted in the large production of health improving and nutritional foods & beverages globally and helped the market players to launch and sell their products such as water enhancers and etc. So, these behavioral changes in consumer preferences towards flavored drinks had further driven the water enhancers market.

The water enhancers market, along with a great potential in generating revenue, also has some restraints. Lack of stringent regulations from regulatory authorities, consumer friendly manufacturing practices by market players and intake-safety concern as well as the lack of awareness of the particular product among the consumers are some of the restraints that hinder the global water enhancer market.

The global water enhancers market is basically segmented on the basis of active ingredients, raw material sources for active ingredients and end-use consumption.

The production process of water enhancers is well advanced on the technological scale and innovation in the use of active ingredients is on-going. With their highly foreseen benefits, water enhancers ensure a great scope of application in sports and fitness drinks industry, health care sector and general consumer sector.

Geographically, global Water Enhancers market is segmented into seven main regions, which are North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific and Japan. North America is the prime region in the global Water Enhancers market followed by Western Europe. Additionally, Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global water enhancer market over the period of 2015-2025.

The major players in the water enhancer market are as following:

PepsiCo

Arizona Beverages USA,

Kraft foods

The Coca-Cola Company

Nestle etc.

