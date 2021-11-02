Drone Transponders Market Outlook and Analysis to 2023 – Top Companies are uAvionix Corporation, Trig Avionics Limited, Teletronics, Aerobits, Micro Systems and Others

Market Highlights:

The global drone transponders market has been segmented based on type, platform, application, fit and region.

Based on type, the drone transponders market is divided into ADS-B compatible and ADS-B non-compatible. The ADS-B compatible segment is estimated to account for the largest market share and is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Integration ADS-B transponder enhances the safety of drone operations and owing to the 2020 ADS-B mandate, both the manufacturers and operators are keen on integrating these transponders.

Request for Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7118

Based on application, the drone transponders market is divided into military and commercial. The military segment is estimated to account for the largest market share while the commercial segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Commercial drones are becoming powerful business tools, and huge demand is being observed in construction, agriculture, and infrastructure inspection segments. Factors including upcoming startups and subsequent decline in drone costs, fierce competition, and others, are further boosting the demand for commercial drones.

Based on fit, the drone transponders market is divided into line-fit and retrofit. The line-fit segment is estimated to account for the largest market share while the retrofit segment projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Companies such as DJI are keen on developing new drones with inbuilt transponders. Furthermore, the drone operators are also actively focusing on integrating transponders to comply with the mandates

Based on platform, the drone transponders market is divided into fixed-wing and rotary-wing. The fixed-wing segment is estimated to account for the largest market share while the rotary-wing segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The rotary-wing drones have various beneficial factors such as VTOL (Vertical takeoff and landing) capability, ability to hover, ease of control and use, among others.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest market share, whereas, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the review period. This growth can be attributed to the increase in use of drones for both commercial and military applications in countries such as China, and India.

Key Players:

The key players in the global drone transponders market are Aerobits (Poland), Micro Systems, Inc. (US), Microair Avionics Pty Ltd (Australia), Sagetech Corporation (US), Sandia Aerospace Corporation (US), Teletronics Technology Corporation (US), Trig Avionics Limited (UK), and uAvionix Corporation (US)

Access Full Summary of Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/drone-transponders-market-7118

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients.

Contact:

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]