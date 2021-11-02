E-bike Lock System 2018 to 2023 Status and Trend by Leading Companies, Regional Outlook

The regulatory push for low carbon emission transit, increasing demand for multi-modal transportation in smart cities, and rapid urbanization in smart cities are fostering the need for smart bicycles. These bicycles are being used as a personal vehicle as well as an on-demand transit mode.

Market Analysis:

The global smart bicycles market is segmented by components and by ride-sharing services. The components covered in the report include e-Bike Lock, Anti-theft Features, Smart Bike Monitoring System, Custom Sensors, and Battery. On an average, a smart bicycle owner would have spent over 12% of the cost of the vehicle to enable smart components on it. The e-Bike Lock system is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period to reach revenue of $123.1 million by 2023. This segment has witnessed the failure of smart locking technology from leading dockless bike sharing vendors. The companies such as Vodafone, AT&T, Huawei, and Qualcomm are focused on e-Bike locking devices and anti-theft components.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085408

The ride-sharing services include dockless, docked, and hybrid. The dockless bicycle sharing is popularly used across regions because of the vast Chinese dockless ride-sharing service providers, bringing Chinese manufactured low-cost bicycles in their areas of operations. Due to this, the cost per ride has significantly reduced in Europe and North American countries. However, these companies have failed to protect their vehicles from being misused and theft, which has resulted in the closure of their operations in few of the important cities. However, the dock-based and hybrid ride sharing models significantly focus on vehicle protection and safety, despite the high cost of the ride.

Regions:

The Americas and Europe are most likely to hold a significant share in the smart bicycles market. The Americas is expected to remain as a leading adopter of smart bicycles services through 2023, with a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Asia is expected to become the third largest market for smart bicycles, primarily due to the increasing demand from China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Vendors:

The report provides details about the global smart bicycles market. The report also contains an in-depth analysis of vendors profile, which includes financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views, and competitive landscape. The companies included in the report are Google, Mobike, OFO, Giant Bicycles, Beeline, oBike, Velospot, XBikes, and BCycle. Key Stakeholders:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085408

The key offerings in the report:

Evaluating the market size of the global North America Home Security Systems Market as well as the market forecast.

Analysing various market segmentations as well as forecasting the market on the basis of geography which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa

Highlighting the factors impacting the growth of the market which includes growth drivers, challenges, opportunities as well as trends

Examining competitive landscape of the leading companies on the basis of overview of the company, business strategy, product overview, risk analysis, recent developments and SWOT analysis.

Various statistical methods such as Covariance, Correlation, Regression and Coefficient of Determination (R square) analysis have been utilized to assess the market performance and analyse the future outlook of the market.

This market study is definitely going to be useful and can be utilized as a valuable source of assistance for the investors, manufacturers related to the product, suppliers, distributors, investment banks, management consulting companies, regulatory and government bodies, research organizations, and forums.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Name: David

Phone: +1313 462 0609

Email : [email protected]