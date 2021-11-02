Electronic Shutter Technology Market 2019 Global Trends, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2022

Global Electronic Shutter Technology Market – Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) has announced a new report on the global electronic shutter technology market. The report provides readers with accurate projections about the Electronic Shutter Technology Market likely future growth trajectory based on a detailed analysis of the market’s current and historical growth patterns. The internal structure of the global electronic shutter technology market is also elucidated in the report with the help of a detailed look at the segmentation and competitive landscape of the market. The internal and external dynamics affecting the electronic shutter technology market are studied in the report to assess their probable impact on the market over the forecast period. The major regulatory factors affecting the global electronic shutter technology market are also assessed in the report in order to give readers a comprehensive view of the market.

Electronic shutter technology has replaced conventional, mechanical shutters in cameras. Instead of mechanically opening and closing to allow light to pass through like conventional shutters, electronic shutters consist of sensors that can be turned on and off for the duration of the exposure, resulting in a replication of the action of conventional shutters. Since there is no physical movement of parts in these shutters, electronic shutter technology offers advantages such as a lack of noise during operation and greater reliability. Electronic shutter technology also offers a faster frame rate and reduced chances of blurring.

Two key types of sensors are used in electronic shutter technology: CCD (charged coupled device) and CMOS (complementary metal-oxide semiconductor). CCD sensors are mainly used in commercial applications such as CCTV cameras for security purposes, as their resolution is relatively lower than CMOS sensors. Their design is also relatively more complex, which inhibits them from being used in mass-market consumer electronics. In comparison, CMOS sensors consume less power and offer a higher resolution and frame rate, prompting their use in applications where image quality is a prominent factor. CMOS sensors are widely used in consumer electronics such as smartphones, where their higher resolution and higher sensitivity to light allows them to take better pictures than CCD sensors. CMOS sensors are also used in drones and surgical monitoring due to their lower power consumption, simpler design, and higher resolution.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the electronic shutter technology market are Sony Corporation, Galaxycore Inc., OmniVision Technologies Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Apple Inc., Canon Inc., Samsung, SK Hynix Inc., and Himax Technologies Inc.

Segmentation:

The global electronic shutter technology is segmented on the basis of technology, shuttering technique, and application.

By technology, the electronic shutter technology market is segmented into CMOS sensors and CCD sensors.

By shuttering technique, the market is segmented into rolling and global.

By application, the electronic shutter technology market is segmented into consumer electronics, broadcast, automotive, retail, government, and surveillance, among others.

Regional Analysis:

The global electronic shutter technology market is segmented regionally into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

North America is likely to lead the global electronic shutter technology market over the forecast period due to the widespread presence of leading players in the market in the region. The widespread use of advanced consumer electronics, and particularly smartphone cameras, has led to the region accruing a strong position within the global electronic shutter technology market. The growing usage of drones for civilian as well as military purposes and the widespread usage of CCTV security cameras are also likely to be a major driver for the electronic shutter technology market in North America. North America remains the most lucrative region for leading players to initiate R&D programs in, as the technological framework required for advanced research into optics and image sensing is already in place.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period in the global electronic shutter technology market due to the growing adoption of consumer electronics in countries such as India, China, Australia, Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore. The increasing prosperity of consumers in these countries has resulted in a rapid rise in the adoption of consumer electronics such as digital cameras and smartphones with advanced camera capabilities. This is likely to remain a major driver for the global electronic shutter technology market over the forecast period, as APAC is likely to become the foremost consumer electronics market in the coming years.

Industry Updates:

In February 2018, Sony Corporation developed a new 1.46-megapixel CMOS image sensor equipped with global shutter function.

