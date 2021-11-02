EV Charging Infrastructure Market to 2027 Size, Business Growth Opportunities and Future Investments – Delta Electronics, Driivz, Efacec, Engie, EVgo Services, Tesla, ABB Ltd., ABM, Chargemaster Plc., ChargePoint,

The automotive industry has expanded exponentially over the years in terms of both revenue and volume. Year on year increasing revenues earned by the automotive manufacturers globally has led them to invest significant amounts in respective research and development teams, which resulted in innovative technologies such as electric vehicles (EVs). Several automakers in the present scenario are emphasizing on the development of advanced EVs, which is leading to the emergence of several associated businesses such as EV charging infrastructure services. Similar to petrol, diesel and gas pumps, several EV charging infrastructure providers are emerging with the rising demand for public EV charging.

Increasing environmental concerns among various governments are catalyzing the growth of EVs, which is boosting the demand for EV charging infrastructure. Further, the other factors that are driving the EV charging infrastructure market include, high investment from automakers in EVs and growing demand for electric vehicles increase the adoption of EV charging stations. Moreover, the manufacturer’s initiatives to develop mobile EV chargers are expected to provide major opportunities for the market to grow in the forecast period.

The “Global EV Charging Infrastructure Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the EV charging infrastructure industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the EV charging infrastructure market with detailed market segmentation by platform, hardware, charger type, and geography. The global EV charging infrastructure market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading EV charging infrastructure market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global EV charging infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of platform, hardware, and charger type. Based on platform, the market is segmented as hardware and services. Further, based on hardware, the market is divided into AC charging and DC charging. Furthermore, based on charger type, the EV charging infrastructure market is segmented as public and private charger.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global EV charging infrastructure market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The EV charging infrastructure market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting EV charging infrastructure market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for each country in EV charging infrastructure market.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the EV charging infrastructure market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from EV charging infrastructure market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for EV charging infrastructure in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the EV charging infrastructure market.

The report also includes the profiles of key EV charging infrastructure companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Table of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 EV Charging Infrastructure Market – By Platform

1.3.2 EV Charging Infrastructure Market – By Hardware

1.3.3 EV Charging Infrastructure Market – By Charger Type

1.3.4 EV Charging Infrastructure Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

