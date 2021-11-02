Global Automotive Steering Knob Market to Register Exponential Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2018-2028

Introduction:

The ‘Automotive Steering Knob market’ report, compiled recently by Persistence Market Research, examines the industry in terms of the global expanse, highlighting the present & future growth potential of each region as well as consolidated statistics. The study also presents a precise summary of the competitive milieu, key developments, and application landscape of the Automotive Steering Knob market based on the impact of the financial and non-financial facades of the industry.

Automotive Steering Knob is an automotive steering attachment or handle used to steer the vehicle easily with one hand and also prevents driving surface reaction from affecting steering wheel to free spin. Automotive Steering knob is also widely known as Brodie Knob. Automotive steering knobs are mostly used by physically challenged people and off road truck drivers to avoid jerks and skidding of steering wheel which is reaction received from the road. Automotive Steering knobs are generally made from zinc alloy, PVC, rubber, stainless steel and carbon fiber. In recent reports published by many professional associations, it is recommended to install a spinning steering knob into trucks for easy steer and to increase safety of the driver but recommendation of truck manufacturer is required for installation.

Automotive Steering Knob Market Dynamics: Drivers and Challenges

From the decades, physically challenged people and off road truck drivers have been experiencing the problem to steer a vehicle efficiently. Automotive steering knob market undergoing the momentous demand from the end users however automotive steering knob is responsible to minimize the jerk and vibrations coming from road surface through steering wheel while driving with decreasing steering effort. The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) publication B56.1-2004 (and previous ANSI versions), publish a report on “Safety standards for low lift trucks” which suggests modifications into the trucks and the use of Steering wheel knob however report also stated that steering wheel Knob requires modification approval from the manufacturers for the safe operations of the automobile. These recommendations are projected to affect the production of automotive steering knob which is expected to impact the demand for Automotive steering knob. Usually, automotive steering knob comes in a universal size which can be fitted on any steering wheel. This is one of the advantages for the manufacturers to avoid complexity to maintain and forecasting the demand of automotive steering knob for specific size. In mountainous regions, drivers are required to over steer the vehicle into sharp turns which may require high efforts by drivers. With the installation of automotive steering knob, drivers can get mechanical advantage to over steer in cornering to reduce the effort and increase the driving efficiency.

According to OSHO (The Occupational Safety and Health Administration) is an agency of United States department of Labor stated that, “Do not allow automotive steering knobs on vehicles without power steering. Steering knobs must be on the inside of the steering wheel.” which is projected to surge the manufacturing and sale of the spinner type automotive steering knob. In recent scenario, the automotive steering knob can be customized with different control switches and buttons which estimated to control the signal, acceleration, horn and headlight switches can be easily handled by the physically challenged people. This makes easy and efficient operations of vehicle with less effort. This type of automotive steering knob installations allow for an easier driving experience and mobility.

Automotive Steering Knob Market Segmentation:

The global automotive steering knob market can be segmented on the basis of Material type:

Zinc alloy

PVC

Rubber and Stainless Steel

Carbon Fiber

The global automotive steering knob market can be segmented on the basis of installation type:

10’o Clock Type

2’o Clock Type

The global automotive steering knob market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

The global automotive steering knob market can be segmented on the basis of Sales channel type:

OEM

After Sales Market

The global automotive steering knob market can be segmented on the basis of Design type:

Conventional Spinner Knob

C-Spinner Knob

Quad fork Spinner Knob

Tri-pin Spinner

Automotive Steering Knob Market Regional outlook:

According to the future estimations, Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the prominent share of steering wheel market. Most of the commercial vehicles utilized in Africa and Asia pacific region are no longer adopting any steering assisting system but changing regulations in these countries are more likely to adopt new trends like AI controlled steering system, automatic parking feature etc. Consequently, increasing the sales of steering wheel knob globally. In high population density countries such as China, India experience the issues related to limited areas for parking and small roads. Steering wheel knob reduce the difficulty in effect with tuning the vehicle more quickly in limited space.

Automotive Steering Knob Market: Key Participants