Global Chinese Grain Alcohol Market Report 2019 by Industry Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply and Forecast to 2024

Grain Alcohol refers to the liquor produced with sorghum, rice, corn, barley and wheat as raw materials.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Chinese Grain Alcohol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019,This report focuses on the Chinese Grain Alcohol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Wuliangye

Yanghe Brewery

Daohuaxiang

Luzhou Laojiao

Langjiu Group

Shunxin Holdings

Baiyunbian Group

Red Star

Weiwei Group

Xiangjiao Winery

Shanzhuang Group

Xifeng Liquor

Gujing Group

Yingjia Group

Taishan Liquor

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

High-alcohol

Low-alcohol

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Corporate Hospitality

Government Reception

Family Dinner

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Chinese Grain Alcohol product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Chinese Grain Alcohol, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Chinese Grain Alcohol in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Chinese Grain Alcohol competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Chinese Grain Alcohol breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Chinese Grain Alcohol market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Chinese Grain Alcohol sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

