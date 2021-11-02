Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Market Growth Drivers, Developments, Technology and Future Trends 2017-2023

A fresh report titled “In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Market by Cycle Type (Fresh, Thawed IVF and Donor Egg IVF Cycle) and End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centres and Clinical Research Institutes) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





The global IVF market generated a revenue of $9,876 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $19.676 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.5% during the analysis period, 2017-2023. The growth of the market is attributed to the reduced conceiving rates, delayed pregnancy, changing lifestyle conditions and fertility disorders are the major factors that drive the market growth. Other factors such as favorable reimbursement scenario and delayed parenthood opted by couples due to professional and financial constraints will also help in the growth of the market. On the other hand, barriers such as ethical concerns in particular countries with respect to IVF, high cost of the IVF procedures followed by low awareness, especially in under-developed economies such as Nigeria are likely to restrain the market growth.

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/5207



Rising initiatives towards commercialization of cost-efficient treatments and emerging medical tourism, mainly in developing nations would offer lucrative growth opportunities for IVF service providers in future. Further, the growing clinical research initiatives for the development of novel IVF technologies would provide a platform for growth of the global IVF market.

The world IVF market is segmented on the basis of cycle type, end users and geography. Based on cycle types, the market is segmented into fresh cycle (non-donor), thawed IVF cycle (non-donor) and donor egg IVF cycles. Fresh cycle (non-donor) is both the highest revenue generating segment as well as the highest growing segment as it is the most commonly adopted method in a IVF process due to high success rate. Similarly, by end users, the market is further segmented into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers and clinical research institutes. In terms of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the IVF market across major countries with a cross sectional analysis of the number of IVF cycles performed, and total revenue generated during the forecast period.

– The report helps in understanding the strategies adopted by various IVF clinics and hospitals, in order to gain a higher market share in the global IVF market.

– Region-wise and country-wise share in the global IVF market is comprehensively analyzed in the report.

– The projections in the report are made by analyzing the current market trends and highlighting the market potential for the period of 2017-2023, in terms of value and volume.

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the world IVF Services market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

Market by End Users

– Fertility Clinics

– Hospitals

– Surgical centers

– Clinical research institutes

Market, By Geography

North America

– United States

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– United Kingdom

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Denmark

– Russia

– Others Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia

– New Zealand

– Korea

– Thailand

– Others APAC

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Access Complete Research Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/in-vitro-fertilization-ivf-services-market-amr

Table of Content



CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 WORLD IN VITRO FERTILIZATION (IVF) MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. IVF PRICING TRENDS BY COUNTRY

3.3. IVF CYCLES BY COUNTRY

3.4. GLOBAL IVF MARKET BY END USERS

3.4.1. Fertility clinics

3.4.2. Hospitals

3.4.3. Surgical centers

3.4.4. Clinical research institutes

3.5. GLOBAL IVF MARKET BY CYCLE TYPE

3.5.1. Fresh IVF cycles (non-donor)

3.5.2. Thawed IVF cycles (non-donor)

3.5.3. Donor egg IVF cycles

3.6. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Delayed pregnancies

3.6.1.2. Rise in global infertility rates

3.6.1.3. Emergence of new fertility tourism destinations

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. High Cost involved in the treatment

3.6.2.2. Low level of awareness in developing economies

3.6.2.3. Inadequate reimbursements policies for IVF treatments

3.6.2.4. Ethical Considerations

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. relaxing the legal considerations on ivf treatments

3.6.3.2. New technology development and treatment options

3.6.3.3. Three parent IVF

3.7. KEY FINDINGS

CHAPTER 4 NORTH AMERICA IVF MARKET

4.1. UNITED STATES IVF MARKET, (REVENUE AND NUMBER OF CYCLES)

4.1.1. Number of Infertility Clinics, 2016

4.1.2. United States IVF Market by End Users

4.1.2.1. Fertility clinics

4.1.2.2. Hospitals

4.1.2.3. Surgical centers

4.1.2.4. Clinical research institutes

4.1.3. United States IVF market by cycle type

4.1.3.1. Fresh IVF cycles (non-donor)

4.1.3.2. Thawed IVF cycles (non-donor)

4.1.3.3. Donor egg IVF cycles

4.1.4. Drivers

4.1.4.1. Increasing popularity of IVF in United States

4.1.4.2. Increased rate of infertility and practices of embryo banking cycles

4.1.5. Restraints

4.1.5.1. High cost of IVF treatment in United Sates

4.1.5.2. Restrictions on 3-parent IVF treatments

4.1.5.3. Scattered Reimbursements

4.1.6. Regulatory Issues, Legislations and Authorities

4.1.7. Insurance Reimbursement Scenario

4.1.8. Company Profile

4.1.8.1. Fertility and Gynecology Center Monterey Bay IVF

4.1.8.2. Conceptions Reproductive Associates

4.1.8.3. Servy Massey Fertility Institute

4.1.8.4. Sher Institute for Reproductive Medicine (SIRM)

4.1.8.5. Cardone Reproductive Medicine & Infertility

4.1.8.6. Fertility Center of San Antonio

4.1.8.7. Houston Fertility Center

4.1.8.8. New hope fertility center

4.1.8.9. Reproductive Medicine Associates Of New Jersey

4.2. CANADA IVF MARKET (REVENUE AND NUMBER OF CYCLES)

4.2.1. Number of infertility centers

4.2.2. Canada IVF Market by End users

4.2.2.1. Fertility clinics

4.2.2.2. Hospitals

4.2.2.3. Surgical centers

4.2.2.4. Clinical research institutes

4.2.3. Canada IVF market by cycle type

4.2.3.1. Fresh IVF cycles (non-donor)

4.2.3.2. Thawed IVF cycles (non-donor)

4.2.3.3. Donor egg IVF cycles

4.2.4. Market Dynamics

4.2.4.1. Drivers

4.2.4.1.1. Commercialization of IVF booster in Canada

4.2.4.2. Restraints

4.2.4.2.1. High cost of IVF in Canada

4.2.5. Regulatory Issues, Legislations and Authorities

4.2.6. Insurance Reimbursement Scenario

4.2.7. Company Profile

4.2.7.1. Toronto Centre for Advanced Reproductive Technology Ltd.

4.2.7.2. Fertility Treatment Center

4.2.7.3. Montreal Fertility Center

4.3. MEXICO IVF MARKET (REVENUE AND NUMBER OF CYCLES)

4.3.1. Number of infertility centers

4.3.2. Mexico IVF Market by End Users

4.3.2.1. Fertility clinics

4.3.2.2. Hospitals

4.3.2.3. Surgical centers

4.3.2.4. Clinical research institutes

4.3.3. Mexico IVF market by cycle type

4.3.3.1. Fresh IVF cycles (non-donor)

4.3.3.2. Thawed IVF cycles (non-donor)

4.3.3.3. Donor egg IVF cycles

4.3.4. Market Dynamics

4.3.4.1. Drivers

4.3.4.1.1. Fertility tourism

4.3.4.1.2. Comparatively low cost of IVF

4.3.4.2. Restraints

4.3.4.2.1. Language Barriers

4.3.5. Regulatory Issues, Legislations and Authorities

4.3.6. Insurance Reimbursement Scenario

4.3.7. Company Profile

4.3.7.1. Liv Fertility Center In Puerto Vallarta

4.3.7.2. BFC Biofertility Center

CHAPTER 5 EUROPE IVF MARKET (REVENUE AND NUMBER OF CYCLES)

5.1. GERMANY IVF MARKET (REVENUE AND NUMBER OF CYCLES)

5.1.1. Number of infertility clinics in Germany

5.1.2. Germany IVF Market by End Users

5.1.2.1. Fertility clinics

5.1.2.2. Hospitals

5.1.2.3. Surgical centers

5.1.2.4. Clinical research institutes

5.1.3. Germany IVF market by cycle type

5.1.3.1. Fresh IVF cycles (non-donor)

5.1.3.2. Thawed IVF cycles (non-donor)

5.1.4. Market Dynamics

5.1.4.1. Drivers

Continue @…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/5207



About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.



Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com