Global Midstream Oil & Gas Equipment Market Is Estimated To Expand At a Healthy CAGR in the Upcoming Forecast Period

Global Midstream Oil & Gas Equipment Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Midstream Oil & Gas Equipment Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. The oil & gas industry divided into three major categories: upstream, midstream and downstream. The midstream oil & gas industry involves in the storage, transportation and wholesale marketing of crude or refined petroleum products. This midstream industries of oil & gas used to transport crude oil from production sites to refineries and distribute the several refined products to downstream industries. Escalating production of gas in both the developed and developing countries and surging demand for transportation fuels are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising investments by government in gas transportation is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, high operational cost are the factors that limiting the market growth of Midstream Oil & Gas Equipment during the forecast period. The regional analysis of Global Midstream Oil & Gas Equipment Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Ariel

• Cameron International

• Ebara

• Evraz

• Exterran

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

ï‚§ Pipe

ï‚§ Rail Tank Cars

ï‚§ Gas Processing Equipment

By Application:

ï‚§ Pipeline

ï‚§ Natural Gas Processing Plants

ï‚§ LNG Facilities

ï‚§ Crude by Rail

ï‚§ Others

By Regions:

ï‚§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

ï‚§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

ï‚§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

ï‚§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

ï‚§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Midstream Oil & Gas Equipment Market in Market Study:

§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

§ Third-party knowledge providers

§ Investment bankers

§ Investors

