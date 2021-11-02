Global Ready-to-Eat Food Market 2018 – Industry Trend, size, Share, Revenue Analysis and Forecast 2023
Market InsightsThe ready-to-eat food products do not require elaborate processing before consumption and save the time and energy of consumers. Currently, ready-to-eat food is the largest segment in the overall conventional and non-conventional food industry. This segment is growing at a fast pace as a result of the high consumer acceptance for such food globally. The global ready-to-eat food market is expected to grow at a 21.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023.Changes in Consumer lifestyle and Rapid urbanization= Ready-to-eat Food Market GrowthThe improving consumer lifestyle, rapid urbanization, high disposable income, are increasing demand for on the go convenience foods, thereby fuelling the ready-to-eat food market growth. Changing food consumption behavior among consumers, increased willingness to spend on such food and the lack of time to cook at home are a result of the rapid urbanization. Urbanization also helps in increasing the disposable income, which increases the food expenditure of the final consumer. The rising health consciousness among the consumers and sometimes poor sensory properties of ready-to-eat food can restrain the growth of the ready-to-eat food market. Innovative products in functional ingredients, convenience, and organic foods and advancement in areas of packaging technology are expected provide a future growth opportunity in the sector.Market SegmentationThe Meat/Poultry segment is projected to account for the largest value share during the forecast period, this segment is estimated to account for 48% value share in 2016. Based on distributional channels, the market is segmented into hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, departmental stores, specialty stores, and online purchases.Hypermarket and supermarket segment is estimated to account for the highest value share of 37% in 2016 and is expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2023. Regional AnalysisCurrently, North America holds the largest market share of ready-to-eat-food. The US is the largest market in North America due to technological innovations, busy lifestyles, and high disposable incomes. The European region also represents a large market for ready-to-eat food. The developing regions of South America and Asia-Pacific are also strong markets. Asia-Pacific, led by countries like China and India, is growing at a fast pace due to the rapid urbanization and changing demographics and consumer eating habits in the region.Competitive landscapeMajor players – BAKKAVOR FOODS LTD., BIRDS EYE LTD., CONAGRA FOODS INC., FINDUS GROUP LTD., GENERAL MILLS, GREENCORE GROUP PLC, ITC LIMITED, MCCAIN FOODS, NOMAD FOODS LTD., ORKLA ASA, PREMIER FOODS GROUP LTD. and SISTERS FOOD GROUP, among others.Reasons to Purchase this Report• Analyzing outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porters five forces analysis• Market dynamics, which essentially consider the factors, which are impelling the present market scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come• Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative & quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic & non-economic aspects• Regional and Country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market• Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years• Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players• 3-month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel)Customization of the Report• This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you to get a report that suits your needs.
