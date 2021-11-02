Global Skid Resistant Coatings Market to Witness Rapid Development During the Period 2018-2028

Skid Resistant Coatings Market: Definition and Introduction

In recent years, modernization in building construction has scaled to considerable limits. For these innovative construction designs and aesthetic appearance, skid resistant coatings are increasingly getting utilized across the globe. Skid resistant coatings are the acrylic resins having better viscosity and low content of VOC. Other properties of skid resistant coatings include fast drying components, durability, substantial water-dispersion, and enhanced adhesion. Skid resistant coatings find extensive application in industrial and mass transit places including hypermarkets, supermarkets, indoor entertainment centers, airports, metro stations etc. Utilization of skid resistant coatings on floors help in avoiding slippage of commuters on busy locations. Due to inherent properties at the nano-scale, abrasive resistant, anti-static, easy-to-clean, and anti-reflective, these skid resistant coatings find usage in various end-use sectors.

Skid Resistant Coatings Market Dynamics

The growth of the skid resistant coatings market is driven by the development of major infrastructural activities in developing economies such as South East Asia Pacific as well as Middle East Africa. Government activities such as the construction of roads, healthcare and educational institutes in the countries, like China and Latin American countries & others. Also, construction of new malls, infrastructure, restaurants, is expected to create the opportunities for the skid resistant coatings market over the forecast period.

Interior or exterior decoration is a worldwide passion with lifestyle trends and needs in areas, such as design, architecture, and technology guiding consumers with contemporary decoration/coatings are remain a key trend for global skid resistant coatings market throughout the forecast period. The real estate sector recovery and new constructions is estimated to drive the commercial and residential construction activities and thus expected to positively impact on the skid resistant coatings market over the forecast period.

The remodel/ repaint business has seen a continuous demand for skid resistant coatings over the years. In residential building segment, sales of skid resistant coatings for remodel/ repaint is increased from past few years. Regulation from government and non-government organization to minimize the VOC emission, manufactures are focused to introduce low VOC containing and eco-friendly coatings. Thus, as a result, global skid resistant coatings market estimated to gain significant growth by end of 2028. Strategic capacity expansion by manufacturing majors, the skid resistant coatings market estimated to achieve new highlights in next few years.

Skid Resistant Coatings Market Segmentation

Global skid resistant coatings market is segmented on the basis of applications, end-use, and regions as mentioned below. On the basis of applications, global skid resistant coatings market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Concrete

Asphalt

Previously coated surfaces

Primed wood

Metal

On the basis of end-use, global skid resistant coatings market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Residential

Commercial

Marine

Other Industrial

Skid Resistant Coatings Market: Regional outlook

In terms of regional segmentation, global skid resistance coatings market can be segmented into seven key regions includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, China, Middle East & Africa, and South East Asia Pacific. Modernization and urbanization among various regions will lead the superior coatings demand which impact on the demand for skid resistant coatings market across the world. Developed economies such as North America and Europe are majorly investing on the infrastructural activities & modern life style, owing to this, skid resistant coatings market has significant growth in America & Europe. Increased urbanization in emerging economies such as South East Asia Pacific demanding the skid resistant coatings over the forecast period. Japan has moderate growth for skid resistant coatings market due to its infrastructural redevelopment activities.

Skid Resistant Coatings Market: Key Players

The global skid resistant coatings market expected to be fragmented throughout forecast period. Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global Skid Resistant Coatings market include:

American Safety Technologies

Carbonyte Systems, Inc.

Chemsol

Covertec Products LLC

DUTCH BOY GROUP

Gulf Coast Paint Mfg. Inc.

Techmetals

The Valspar Corporation

TUF-TOP Coatings

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the skid resistant coatings market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, product type, application area, and form.

