Global Smoke Detector Market: Industry Outlook By Drivers, Restraints And 2016-2022

Fire hazards are a constant problem for both commercials and households, therefore paving the way for fire/smoke/gas detectors. There can be various origins of smoke/fire such as functional areas (kitchen etc.), structural areas (ceiling, roof etc.) and storage areas (server rooms, warehouses etc.). Also, there can be multiple items that can be ignited such as paper, fabrics, fibre, wood, leaves and other natural products. Therefore, it is very necessary to detect smoke at an early stage of spark so that it can be controlled and/or people are evacuated, if necessary. Early smoke detection can prevent loss of property when clubbed with sprinklers/fire extinguishers etc.

Market Dynamics

The smoke detectors have to comply with the stringent standards and building codes set by National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). Also, these conservative standards limit the innovation in the field of smoke detectors. Having said that, smoke detectors have made quite a progress and there has been development and production of intelligent systems. The way ahead, however, are the integrated systems in consonance with the Internet of Things (IoT).

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented in terms of the type, geography, power source and area of application i.e. industry. There are mainly three types of smoke detectors viz. Ionization, photo-electric, and air sampling smoke detectors. All the three types detect smoke particles and trigger alarm, however, each has their own downside. Ionization type detector raises false alarms when installed in high humidity areas, likewise photo-electric smoke detectors malfunctions in the vicinity of dust particles. Air sampling smoke detectors are the newer technology and provide early detection of smoke.

On the basis of power source, smoke detectors can be classified into battery powered and hardwired with/without battery backup.

Various areas of application include mining, infrastructure and construction sites, commercials, residential, high rise towers, manufacturing firms etc.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Highest market size is captured by North America owing to a large number of airports, restaurants, schools and is also driven by the growth in residential areas. Europe, on the other hand promises highest CAGR with the growing emphasis and implementation of standards and government policies.

The Middle East is an emerging market for smoke detectors with a large number of infrastructure projects that are coming up and also because of its oil and gas sector that is always at the risk of fire hazards.

Opportunities

Currently employed smoke detectors lack integration, therefore there lies an opportunity of system integration with the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT). These integrated systems will be capable of sharing information with each other, which will result in integrated detection and control. It will also increase the response time with a decrease in detection time as a result of advancements in technology.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Tyco, Honeywell, NAFFCO, UTC, Haven, Siemens AG, Bosch, Breeze, Schneider Electric, United Technologies Corporation, Johnson Control, Nest Labs, Deluge etc.

