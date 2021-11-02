Gum Arabic Market Key Players are- AEP Colloids Inc., POLYGAL AG, Mountain Rose Herbs, Inc., C.E. Roeper GmbH, IMPORTERS SERVICE CORP

Year in, year out, natural emulsifiers such as gum arabic (acacia gum) will continue to be in great demand as thickening agents for production of confectionary treats and food products. The importance of gum arabic as thickening agent in production of chewing gums, as a binder for manufacturing watercolor paints, as an additive in ceramic glazes, and as an adhesive for rolling papers used in cigarettes makes it among the most useful natural emulsifier in the world. Persistence Market Research believes that towards the end of 2025, over 165 thousand tons of gum arabic will be consumed in the world, bringing in an estimated US$ 476.1 Mn in revenues by 2025-end.

Key projections from the report, titled “Gum Arabic Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2025,” indicate that the market, which is presently worth nearly US$ 300 Mn, will expand steadily at 5.4% CAGR. This steady growth in demand for gum arabic is instrumented by factors, namely:

Higher preference to naturally-derived gum arabic in F&B industry

Growing application of gum arabic as tablet binders, film forming agent, and suspending agents in production of pharmaceuticals

Increasing preference of consumers towards natural products

Effective application of gum arabic in paper manufacturing, meat processing, and processing vegetable juices

Key Trends Influencing the Demand for Gum Arabic

Consumption of gum arabic has increased owing to its high dietary fiber content which aids in healthy digestion and bowel movement. Gum arabic could benefit patients suffering from constipation and irregular bowel movement. Moreover, increasing number of gum arabic manufacturers are focusing on securing regulatory clearance for inclusion of this emulsifier as an ingredient in food products. Powder encapsulation, which will remain to be one of the most instrumental production procedure in pharmaceutical industry. Colorless, tasteless, odorless, and high water-solubility are key properties of instantly-soluble gum arabic, which are benefiting the encapsulation of flavors, aromas and colors in powdered form.

Manufacturers are focusing on promoting health benefits of gum arabic and offering health claims with supporting clinical evidence for end products. Manufacturers are also focusing on nutritional claims of gum arabic as organic or high fiber products. The report has profiled leading manufacturers of gum arabic, which include AEP Colloids Inc., POLYGAL AG, Mountain Rose Herbs, Inc., C.E. Roeper GmbH, IMPORTERS SERVICE CORP., Tic Gums Inc., Nexira International, KERRY GROUP PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY, CARAGUM International, S.A., and ALLAND ET ROBERT S.A.