Herbal Toothpaste Market Growth, SWOT Analysis, Trends & Forecast (2019 – 2023)

Herbal Toothpaste Market – Overview

Increasing demand for herbal based products in personal care industry is likely to uplift the demand for global herbal toothpaste market over the review period. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Foods, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report “Global Herbal Toothpaste Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023” that the market will demonstrate an exceptional CAGR % while achieving million dollar growth readily in the forecast period.

Growing demand for herbal ingredients in personal care products such as oral care products including toothpaste for improving oral health is likely to increase the global herbal toothpaste market over the review period. Herbal toothpaste comprises of ingredients such as neem, mint, basil, spice extract, and many more which help users in providing ideal protection against dental issues like pyorrhea, gum bleeding, cavity and sensitivity. Increasing health conscious population and inclination of consumers towards herbal ingredients in personal care products is boosting the growth of herbal toothpaste market. Moreover, continuous increase in oral health issues among the growing population has opened doors for herbal toothpaste market owing to its oral health benefits.

High benefits obtained from herbal products are also supporting the sale of herbal toothpaste globally. Among the various type of herbal, neem and mint are evaluated to hold a major share as wide range of products are available in this category attracting consumers towards the product line. However, stringent government laws and regulations for the use of herbal ingredients in herbal toothpaste preparation may hamper the growth of the market. Additionally, limited availability of herbs, spices and other natural products used in formulation of herbal toothpastes is likely to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Global Herbal Toothpaste Market – Competitive Analysis

The major key players in the industry are focusing on R&D, to bring up new products in the market. Also major companies are undergoing clinical trials for herbal ingredients in personal care products. This initiative will help companies to provide clinically tested and safe products to consumers which will ultimately uplift the global herbal toothpaste market. Large number of competitors and intensified competition among them is giving a tough competition in the global herbal toothpaste market.

Additionally, product certification would be a differentiating factor among the competitors. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by improving product quality and optimized investment strategies.

The key players profiled in herbal toothpaste are Colgate-Palmolive Company (U.S.), Procter & Gamble (U.S.), Unilever (U.K), GSK group of companies (U.K), The Himalaya drug company (India), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Dabur India Ltd. (India)

Global Herbal Toothpaste Market – Segments

The global herbal toothpaste market has been divided into ingredients type, end-user, distribution channel, and region.

On the Basis of Ingredients Type: Neem, Mint, Basil, Spice Extract, and Others

On the Basis of End-user: Adults and Kids

On the Basis of Distribution Channel: Store-based and Non-store based

On the Basis of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW

Global Herbal Toothpaste Market – Regional Analysis

The Global Herbal Toothpaste Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Global herbal extract market is highly dominated by Asia Pacific region. Asia Pacific region is projected to grow tremendously during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of various developing economies such as India, China and ASEAN countries are providing extra demand of the herbal product. Mounting growth of personal care industry in India and china are also anticipated to be one of the significant drivers in Asia Pacific region.

Furthermore, the awareness regarding health benefits of herbal products is also projected to stimulate the growth of Asia Pacific market during the forecast period. North America is also anticipated to witness decent growth over the forecast period due to the early adopter of new products and technology.