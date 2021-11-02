Infusion Pumps and Accessories Market Key Players, Regions, Regional Outlook, Analysis, Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Type and Application to 2023

The global infusion pumps and accessories market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow significantly during forecast period, owing to its huge population base and growing healthcare expenditure.

Top Manufacturers Are:

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Baxter International Inc

Becton

Dickinson And Company

Carefusion Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Smiths Medical

August 2017: Smiths Medical, received the FDA 510(k) clearance on CADD®-Solis ambulatory infusion pump with wireless communication.

March 2017: Ivenix Inc. announced an investment of USD 50 million to build the next generation infusion pump. Infusion Pumps and Accessories Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Increasing Adoption Rate of Infusion Pumps

– Rapid Technological Advancements

– Rising Incidences of Chronic Disease

– Increasing Adoption of Infusion Pumps in Home Care Settings

Restraints

– High Price of Infusion Pumps

– Safety Issues Associated with Infusion Pumps

Opportunities