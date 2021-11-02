Intimate Apparel Market Analysis, Market Dynamics, Regions, Consumption, Production, Suppliers and Forecast 2022

Intimate Apparel Market report offers brief and complete information about emerging market segments and market driving factors which will boost the decision-making process. Moreover, market statistics information, top market players in Intimate Apparel market, their company profile, market share, segmentation, and geographical overview of the industry will help the readers in planning their business strategies.

About intimate apparel

Intimate apparel products are worn under the outer apparel and are generally segmented into upper innerwear, lower innerwear, sleepwear and loungewear, thermal wear, and others. These products aid in shaping the body, providing concealment or support for some body parts, while keeping the outer apparel from being soiled or damaged by bodily excretions and minimizing the friction of the outer apparel against the skin. Our analysts forecast the Global Intimate Apparel Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.09% during the period 2018-2022.

The Important Market Players Whose Activities Are Covered in The Report:

AEO Management

Berkshire Hathaway

Hanesbrands

jcp Media

Jockey International

L Brands

Market Driver

Preference for visually appealing intimate apparel among fashion-consciousness customers, especially women

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Fewer barriers to new entrants leading to intense competition among key brands

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Rising trend of athleisure in the intimate apparel industry