Kidney biopsy Market Leading Key Players, Drivers, Revenue, Demand, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Market Highlights

Kidney biopsy is a commonly used diagnostic procedure for kidney diseases which is of two major types namely percutaneous biopsy and surgical biopsy. It is also used to monitor the kidney condition during kidney transplant and to determine complications if any. The healthcare provider may recommend kidney biopsy if the patient is diagnosed with kidney disease or identifies the presence of blood in the urine.

Increasing awareness about early diagnosis of kidney diseases and rising demand for technologically advanced medical devices for diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases including kidney failure drive the global kidney biopsy market.

The global kidney biopsy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~5.2% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of key the players in the market are Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Cook Medical (U.S.), C R Bard, Inc. (U.S.), Devicor Medical Products Inc. (U.S.), Hologic Inc. (U.S.), Intact Medical Corporation (U.S.), Precision Biopsy, LLC, Scion Medical Technologies LLC (U.S.),, Integra LifeSciences Corporation (U.S.), Creganna (U.S.), Focal Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), CareFusion (U.S.), Argon Medical Devices, Inc. (U.S.)and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas kidney biopsy market is expected to show extensive growth owing to the increasing number of patient population with kidney diseases and technological advancement in the healthcare sector. Moreover, high healthcare spending and increasing government support for research & development will boost the market growth. Additionally, kidney disease is one of the major cause of mortality and morbidity in the Americas, thus boosting the market growth. According to the National Kidney Foundation, in 2016, nearly 82% patients in the U.S. were waiting for a kidney transplant, although a number of effective treatments are available in the market. Additionally, in 2016, over 2 million people underwent a kidney transplant or dialysis in the U.S.

In Europe, Germany, France, and the U.K are the major markets for kidney biopsy. The growth of the market in Europe is attributed to increasing use of diagnostic services in tertiary care centers, extensive research and development activities in the field of urology, and the emergence of new market players in the medical device industry.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing kidney biopsy market across the globe owing vast progress of healthcare industries in major economies such as Japan, China, and India along with rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure. Japan holds a major share of the regional market due to the availability of technology, increasing healthcare spending, and increasing government initiatives for research. India is the hub of diabetic population in Asia Pacific region exhibiting extensive growth opportunities in the market.

The Middle East & Africa hold the least share of the global market due to limited availability of medical facilities. The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait are expected to drive the Middle East & African market whereas, the African region is expected to witness a moderate growth.

Segmentation

The global kidney biopsy market is segmented on the basis of type, indication and end user.

On the basis of diagnosis, it is segmented into percutaneous biopsy and surgical biopsy.

On the basis of indication, it is segmented into haematuria, kidney failure, proteinuria, kidney transplant, and others.

Based on the end user, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics, tertiary care centers, urology centers, and others.

