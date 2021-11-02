Lab Automation in Bioanalysis Market Key Segments, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis and Industry Forecast Report Upto 2023

The global lab automation in bioanalysis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.69% over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). Lab automation in bioanalysis involves the use of dedicated work-stations and software to program instruments in order to automate routine laboratory procedures. The extent of automation required is dependent on the nature of the task to be performed, the need for processing, and the amount of human intervention. Lab automation has transformed the bioanalysis space by steadily replacing semi-automatic and manual methods. Initially, they were found to be beneficial in sterile environments, where human error was greatly reduced with time. This was followed by success in automating routine laboratory processes, like testing, screening, etc. Automation tools are able to process concurrent requests in real time and are responsible for a significant improvement in productivity and throughput. They have greatly helped clinical and pre-clinical studies by developing, optimizing, and streamlining the workflow, furthermore, researchers are able to achieve greater efficiency within a shorter time span. North America has been the biggest contributor to the growth of the market due to high levels of health awareness, the presence of major R&D firms, and the emphasis on optimizing workflows by minimizing human intervention.

Top Manufacturers Are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Beckman Coulter

Hudson Robotics

Becton Dickinson

Synchron Lab Automation

Agilent Technologies

Siemens Healthcare

Tecan Group Ltd

Perkinelmer

Bio-Rad

Roche Holding AG

Eppendorf AG

Shimadzu Corporation

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Key Developments in the Lab Automation in Bioanalysis Market:

September 2017 – Agilent announced a platinum sponsorship agreement with LabCentral, biotech innovation hub based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. As a platinum sponsor, Agilent will provide LabCentral’s shared laboratory workspace with a variety of Agilent technology.

July 2017 – Thermo Fisher Scientific announced two innovative technologies (ISQ EC Single Quadrupole mass spectrometer, MAbPac RP 1mm columns). These are expected to increase analytical analysis.

