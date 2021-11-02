Laminating Adhesives Market Key Segments, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis and Industry Forecast Report Upto 2023

The global laminating adhesives market is expected to register a moderate CAGR during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Europe region is estimated to be the fastest growing market owing to its rapid increase demand from the transportation and industrial sectors. Automotive segment is expected to be the dominant Application.

Top Manufacturers Are:

3M

Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

Ashland

Coim Group (Novacote)

DIC India Limited

DowDuPont

Evonik Industries AG

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Huachengchem

HuberGroup India

L.D. Davis Industries

Inc.

Sika AG

Toyo-Morton

Laminating Adhesives Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Key Developments in the Laminating Adhesives Market:

Major developments in 2017 covered in the report

And the latest major developments in 2018 covered in the report Laminating Adhesives Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Rapid Growth in Flexible Packaging Industry

– Increasing Demand for Packed Foods from Food & Beverage Industry



Restraints

– Growing Concerns Regarding Plastic Disposal

– Other Restraints

