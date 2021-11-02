Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Size Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market by Product: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025, the market was valued at $ 7,910 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $14,134 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025. The surgical product segment accounted for more than half of the total market share in 2017.

Medical nonwoven products are extensively used for providing appropriate protection owing to their ability to create barriers either from the structure of the nonwoven itself or from an additional active coating for personal protective apparel. In addition, medical nonwoven disposable are usually used in the amalgamated form and are sterile, antibacterial, liquid repellent, and liquid absorbent. The medical nonwoven disposables are commonly used in surgical processes, serving as a barrier to microorganisms and prevent cross contamination.

Download PDF Report Sample @ www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/477

In addition, developments in nonwovens production technology, rise in focus toward preventing hospital acquired infections (HAIs), high-quality fabrics for safety purposes provided by non-woven material drive the market growth. Moreover, significant increase in geriatric population, government regulation toward health and hygiene, and rise in health awareness further boost the market growth. However, concerns regarding the disposable of nonwoven products and the increase in popularity of less-invasive surgeries are anticipated to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, technological innovations in nanotechnology and its increased use in medical nonwoven disposables production along with the growth in demand for single use of non-woven products is predicted to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The surgical product segment generated the highest revenue in 2017, and is expected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increased use of surgical products in hospitals, clinics, and other medical services to inhibit contaminations and avoid infection transmissions. However, the incontinence segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for disposables incontinence products such as disposable underwear, panty shield, cotton pad, and others.

Buy Now @ http://bit.ly/2NgLZA2

Key Findings of the Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market:

• The incontinence product segment is expected to register the highest growth rate from 2018 to 2025.

• The surgical product segment accounted for maximum revenue in 2017, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

• The disposable diaper segment dominated the incontinence products market in 2017 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period.

The surgical drape segment dominated the surgical nonwoven products in 2017 and is anticipated to remain the same during the forecast period.

• North America dominated the global medical nonwoven market, accounting for maximum share in 2017, and is expected to retain the same trend during the forecast period.

• Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the medical nonwoven disposable products in 2017 and is anticipated to show tremendous growth during the forecast period. North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global market in 2017, owing to presence of high demand for incontinence products along with a well-established healthcare infrastructure and technological advancements in patient care. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period, due to increase in baby boomer population, upsurge in disposable income, and rise in patient awareness toward incontinence products. The report provides an extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the key market players, such as Domtar Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Cardinal Health., Berry Global Inc., First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, UniCharm Corporation, Georgia-Pacific LLC and Freudenberg. The other players in the value chain (not included in the report) include Other key players (not profiled in the report include Advanced Fabrics, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cypress Medical Products LLC, Dynarex Corporation, Halyard Health, Inc., Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Precision Fabrics Group, Inc., and Avintiv Inc.

Access Full Summery @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/medical-nonwoven-disposables-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small- & medium-scale enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one-stop solution right from data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company applies client’s insight on the factors such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligence support to help clients transform into a prominent business firm.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-114

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1⟨855⟩550-5975