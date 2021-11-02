New Tactics of Contrast Injector Systems Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Contrast Injector Systems Market by Product (Injector Systems, Consumables, and Accessories), Application (Interventional Radiology, Interventional Cardiology, and Radiology), and End User (Diagnostics Centers, Clinics, Hospitals, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Contrast Injector Systems Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





The global contrast injector systems market was valued at $554.38 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $954.62 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. A contrast injector system is a medical diagnostic device that makes use of a contrast media to create visual representations of the interior of the human body to diagnose, monitor, or treat clinical disorders. The key imaging process includes computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and angiography.

The contrast media enhances the contrast structures or visibility of fluids within the body compared to traditional image processing. For instance, it is used to improve the visibility of blood vessels and gastrointestinal tract. Rapid use of medical imaging process through contrast injectors, such as angiography, computed tomography, and magnetic resonance imaging procedures, drives the contrast injector systems market. In addition, increase in geriatric population coupled with high prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide boosts the growth. However, high cost associated with contrast injector systems, and risks related to injector systems and contrast media are expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, the side effects and allergic reactions associated with the use of contrast media hamper adoption of contrast injector systems in emerging economies. Moreover, the rise in healthcare expenditure and emergence of complex diseases in the developing countries may present lucrative opportunities for key market players.

The global contrast injector systems market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, it is divided into injector systems, consumables, and accessories. Injector systems are further sub segmented into computed tomography (CT) injector systems, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) injector systems, and angiography injector systems. The consumables segment is subdivided into injector head, syringes, tubing, and other consumables. Injector head is again divided into single head, dual head, and syringeless injector heads. Based on application, the market is categorized into interventional radiology, interventional cardiology, and radiology. Based on end user, it is classified into diagnostic centers, clinics, hospitals, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global contrast injector systems market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the type of products and technologies used globally.

– Key market players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Injector Systems

– – CT Injector Systems

– – MRI Injector Systems

– – Angiography Injector Systems

– Consumables

– – Injector Head

– – – – Single Head Injectors

– – – – Dual Head Injectors

– – – – Syringeless Injectors

– – Syringes

– – Tubing

– – Other Consumables

– Accessories

By Application

– Interventional Radiology

– Interventional Cardiology

– Radiology

By End User

– Diagnostics Centers

– Clinics

– Hospitals

– Others

By Region

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Spain

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – Japan

– – China

– – Australia

– – India

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Brazil

– – Saudi Arabia

– – South Africa

– – Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

– Bracco Imaging S.p.A

– Bayer HealthCare

– Guerbet Group

– Medtron AG

– Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG

– GE Healthcare

– Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical Co., Ltd

– Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd

– Sino Medical- Device Technology Co., Ltd.

– VIVID IMAGING

