New Tactics of Gynecological Cancer Drugs Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Gynecological Cancer Drugs Market by Therapeutic Modality (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, and Hormonal Therapy) and Indication (Cervical Cancer, Uterine Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, and Vaginal & Vulvar Cancer) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Gynecological Cancer Drugs Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





The global gynecological cancer drugs market size was valued at $9,269 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $16,107 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2023. Cancer refers to a specific group of disorder, which leads to abnormal cell growth within any part of the body. Gynecological cancer refers to a group of cancers that affect the reproductive organs of a female, such as uterus, endometrium, ovary, peritoneum, fallopian tubes, vagina, vulva, cervix, and muscle & tissue supporting the uterus.

High incidence of gynecological cancers, rise in importance of targeted drug therapies, rise in investment from government, public & private organizations for the development of novel drugs to treat cancer, and increase in risk factors that lead to cancer drive the market growth. However, high cost of drug development and threat of failure & adverse effects of cancer drug therapy restrain the growth of this market. Conversely, advancement of cancer drug research and advent of personalized medicine approach are expected to provide numerous opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments the market based on therapeutic modality, indication, and region. Based on therapeutic modality, the market is divided into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and hormonal therapy. The indications segment is categorized into uterine cancer, ovarian cancer, vaginal & vulvar cancer, and cervical cancer. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Therapeutic Modality

– Chemotherapy

– Targeted Therapy

– Hormonal Therapy

By Indication

– Uterine Cancer

– Ovarian Cancer

– Vaginal & Vulvar Cancer

– Cervical Cancer

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Apotex Inc.

– AstraZeneca Plc

– Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

– Eli Lilly and Company

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

– GlaxoSmithKline plc

– Merck & Co., Inc.

– Novartis AG

– Pfizer Inc.

– Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Table of Content



CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies, 2015-2017

3.2.2.1. Top Winning Strategies, By Year, 2014-2017*

3.2.2.2. Top Winning Strategies, By Development, 2014-2017* (%)

3.2.2.3. Top Winning Strategies, By Company, 2014-2017*

3.3. TOP PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Surge in incidence of gynecological cancers

3.4.1.2. Growing importance of targeted drug therapies

3.4.1.3. Increase in investment from government, public, and private sector

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. High cost of drug development and threat of failure

3.4.2.2. Adverse effects of cancer drug therapy

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Advancement of cancer drugs research

3.4.3.2. Personalized medicine approach

3.5. CLINICAL TRIALS

CHAPTER 4 GYNECOLOGICAL CANCER DRUGS MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC MODALITY

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. CHEMOTHERAPY

4.2.1. Key market trends growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. TARGETED THERAPY

4.3.1. Key market trends growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. HORMONAL THERAPY

4.4.1. Key market trends growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 GYNECOLOGICAL CANCER DRUGS MARKET, BY INDICATION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. UTERINE CANCER

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.3. OVARIAN CANCER

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.4. VAGINAL & VULVAR CANCER

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.5. CERVICAL CANCER

5.5.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6 GYNECOLOGICAL CANCER DRUGS MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends growth factors & opportunities

6.2.2. Market size & forecast

6.2.2.1. U.S.

6.2.2.1.1. U.S. gynecological cancer drugs market by therapeutic modality

6.2.2.1.2. U.S. gynecological cancer drugs market by indication

6.2.2.2. Canada

6.2.2.2.1. Canada gynecological cancer drugs market by therapeutic modality

6.2.2.2.2. Canada gynecological cancer drugs market by indication

6.2.2.3. Mexico

6.2.2.3.1. Mexico gynecological cancer drugs market by therapeutic modality

6.2.2.3.2. Mexico gynecological cancer drugs market by indication

6.2.3. North America gynecological cancer drugs market by therapeutic modality

6.2.4. North America gynecological cancer drugs market by indication

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends growth factors & opportunities

6.3.2. Market size & forecast

6.3.2.1. Germany

6.3.2.1.1. Germany gynecological cancer drugs market by therapeutic modality

6.3.2.1.2. Germany gynecological cancer drugs market by indication

6.3.2.2. France

6.3.2.2.1. France gynecological cancer drugs market by therapeutic modality

6.3.2.2.2. France gynecological cancer drugs market by indication

6.3.2.3. UK

6.3.2.3.1. UK gynecological cancer drugs market by therapeutic modality

6.3.2.3.2. UK gynecological cancer drugs market by indication

6.3.2.4. Italy

6.3.2.4.1. Italy gynecological cancer drugs market by therapeutic modality

6.3.2.4.2. Italy gynecological cancer drugs market by indication

6.3.2.5. Spain

6.3.2.5.1. Spain gynecological cancer drugs market by therapeutic modality

6.3.2.5.2. Spain gynecological cancer drugs market by indication

6.3.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3.2.6.1. Rest of Europe gynecological cancer drugs market by therapeutic modality

6.3.2.6.2. Rest of Europe gynecological cancer drugs market by indication

6.3.3. Europe gynecological cancer drugs market by therapeutic modality

6.3.4. Europe gynecological cancer drugs market by indication

6.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

6.4.1. Key market trends growth factors & opportunities

6.4.2. Market size & forecast

6.4.2.1. Japan

6.4.2.1.1. Japan gynecological cancer drugs market by therapeutic modality

6.4.2.1.2. Japan gynecological cancer drugs market by indication

6.4.2.2. China

6.4.2.2.1. China gynecological cancer drugs market by therapeutic modality

6.4.2.2.2. China gynecological cancer drugs market by indication

6.4.2.3. India

6.4.2.3.1. INDIA gynecological cancer drugs market by therapeutic modality

6.4.2.3.2. INDIA gynecological cancer drugs market by indication

6.4.2.4. Australia

6.4.2.4.1. Australia gynecological cancer drugs market by therapeutic modality

6.4.2.4.2. Australia gynecological cancer drugs market by indication

6.4.2.5. South Korea

6.4.2.5.1. South Korea gynecological cancer drugs market by therapeutic modality

6.4.2.5.2. South Korea gynecological cancer drugs market by indication

6.4.2.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.2.6.1. Rest of Asia-Pacific gynecological cancer drugs market by therapeutic modality

6.4.2.6.2. Rest of Asia-Pacific gynecological cancer drugs market by indication

6.4.3. Asia-Pacific gynecological cancer drugs market by therapeutic modality

6.4.4. Asia-Pacific gynecological cancer drugs market by indication

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends growth factors & opportunities

6.5.2. Market size & forecast

6.5.2.1. Brazil

6.5.2.1.1. Brazil gynecological cancer drugs market by therapeutic modality

6.5.2.1.2. Brazil gynecological cancer drugs market by indication



Continue @…



