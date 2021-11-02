New Tactics of Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by Indication (Cardiac Arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation, and Epilepsy & Unexplained Falls) and End User (Hospitals, Cardiac Centers & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





An implantable cardiac monitor is a small monitoring device, which is used to record the electrical activity of the heart. The device is embedded under the skin of the patient’s chest from where the heart’s electrical activity is recorded. The device can be activated either by adjusting the heart rate according to the range set by the physician or can be externally triggered with the push of a button. These recordings are used by the physicians to analyze and identify an abnormal heart rhythm. The device is used to monitor patients who are at risk for myocardial infraction and atrial fibrillation. The global implantable cardiac monitors market was valued at $410.4 million in 2016, and is expected to reach at $678.3 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2017 to 2023.

A major factor that drives implantable cardiac monitors market is their longevity. In addition, the implantable nature does not require any admission to the hospital, and the patient can be monitored while performing the daily activities. Moreover, rise in incidence of patients suffering from atrial fibrillation, increase in prevalence of myocardial infraction, and unhealthy lifestyle are some other factors that boost the market growth. However, availability of alternative mode of treatment and inflated cost of device hamper the market growth. Conversely, increase in awareness among patients these devices and treatment options for management of cardiac disorders provide lucrative market growth opportunities.

The global implantable cardiac monitors market is segmented based on indication, end user, and region. Based on indication, the market is divided into cardiac arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, and epilepsy & unexplained falls. By end user, it is classified into hospitals, cardiac centers & clinics and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs).

Regionally, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the highest market share in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in development of sophisticated cardiac devices and well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential, due to the improvements in healthcare facilities, increase in disposable income, and improvement in economic conditions.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global implantable cardiac monitors market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 is provided to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry, which helps understand the type of products and technologies used globally is included.

– Key market players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Indication

– Cardiac Arrhythmias

– Atrial Fibrillation

– Epilepsy & Unexplained Falls

By End User

– Hospitals

– Cardiac Centers & Clinics

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

By Region

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – UK

– – France

– – Germany

– – Italy

– – Spain

– – Switzerland

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – Japan

– – China

– – India

– – Australia

– – Malaysia

– – New Zealand

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Brazil

– – South Africa

– – Egypt

– – Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

– Abbott Laboratories

– Biotronik SE & Co. KG

– Boston Scientific Corporation

– Edwards Lifescience Corporation

– General Electric Company

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– LivaNova PLC

– Medtronic plc

– Nihon Kohden Corporation

– Phoenix Heart Center

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC MONITOR MARKET, BY INDICATION

CHAPTER 5 IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC MONITOR MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC MONITOR MARKET, BY REGION

