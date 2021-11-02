New Tactics of Optical Fibers in Endoscopy Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Optical Fibers in Endoscopy Market by Material (Glass optical fibers [GOF] in endoscopy and Plastic optical fibers [POF] in endoscopy), Type (Rigid Endoscopy and Flexible Endoscopy) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Optical Fibers in Endoscopy Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





The global optical fibers in endoscopy market generated $796 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $1,185 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.8% during the study period. This is attributed to rise in geriatric population, which is at a higher risk of diseases such as gastrointestinal conditions, GI cancer, and others. Moreover, rise in adoption of endoscopy due to several benefits such as it reduces the risk of complications, minimal scarring, and reduced hospital stays boost the market for endoscopy, which in turn stimulates the use of optical fibers. However, high are expected to restrain the market growth.

The optical fibers in endoscopy market is segmented based on material, type, and region. By material, the market is categorized into glass optical fibers and plastic optical fibers. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into rigid endoscopy and flexible optical fibers. The rigid endoscopy and flexible endoscopy is further divided into glass and plastic optical fibers. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Material

– Glass optical fibers (GOF) in endoscopy

– Plastic optical fibers (GOF) in endoscopy

By Type

– Rigid endoscopy

– – Glass optical fibers

– – Plastic optical fibers

– Flexible endoscopy

– – Glass optical fibers

– – Plastic optical fibers

By Region

– North America

– – U.S.

– Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

The key players profiled in this report are as follows:

– Hoya Corporation

– Olympus Corporation

– Boston Scientific Corporation

– Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

– Happersberger otopront GmbH

– KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

– XION GmbH

– Cogentix Medical (Vision Sciences Inc.)

– Strauss Surgical

– Vimex Sp. z o.o.

