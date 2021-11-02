New Tactics of Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market by Technology (Real-Time PCR, Traditional PCR, and Digital PCR), Product (Reagents & Consumables, Instruments, Software, and Services), Application (Clinical, Research, and Forensics), and End User (Diagnostic Centers & Hospitals, Biotech & Pharma Companies, and Academic & Research Institutions): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is an important scientific technique in molecular biology that amplifies single or few copies of a piece of DNA. In addition, it is helpful in generating thousands to millions of copies of a particular DNA sequence and investigating diseases such as AIDS, tuberculosis, Lyme disease, and middle ear infections. The technology involves three major steps-denaturation, annealing, and extension. It is applicable in medical, research, clinical diagnostics, and forensics. It has been utilized since decades as a standard method for research on nucleic acids (RNA and DNA) in laboratories. PCR technologies available in market are real-time quantitative (qPCR), digital PCR (dPCR), inverse PCR, multiplex PCR, assembly PCR, and standard PCR. The need of effective diagnostic molecular technique in healthcare to detect diseases fuels the demand for the growth of the market. The global polymerase chain reaction technologies market was valued at $7,027 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $10,776 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2023.

Rise in number of diagnostic centers and hospitals, completion of the human genome project, high prevalence of diseases, increase in the geriatric population, technological advancements, and high investments by private and public organizations drive the market. However, technical limitations related to qPCR and dPCR products and high cost of dPCR devices restraint the market growth. In addition, accurate and timely results for RT-PCR is a major challenge faced by the PCR market. Reduction in number of PCR processes makes the process less tedious and may open avenues of opportunities for the PCR market.

The report segments the market by technology, product, end user, application, and geography. In terms of technology, it is segmented into real-time PCR, traditional PCR, and digital PCR. Based on product, it is classified into reagents & consumables, instruments, software, and services. Based on application, it is categorized into clinical, research, and forensic applications. Based on end user, it is divided into diagnostic centers & hospitals, biotech & pharma companies, and academic & research institutions. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Healthcare giants have adopted product developments & commercialization, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements as their key strategic moves for the development of their portfolios. For instance, LGC Ltd. acquired Bio search Technologies in 2015 to extend its expertise in qPCR market. Moreover, Sygnis AG launched Sun Script one-step RT-qPCR kit in January 2016, which is useful in gene expression analysis. These developments by market giants have led to the market growth.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

– Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

– Sygnis AG

– LGC Ltd.

– Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

– Agilent Technologies, Inc.

– BioMerieux S.A.

– RainDance Technologies, Inc.

– Affymetrix Inc.

– Fluidigm Corporation

– Takara Bio Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

– Real-time PCR

– Traditional PCR

– Digital PCR

By Product

– Reagents & Consumables

– Instruments

– Software

– Services

By Application

– Clinical

– Research

– Forensic

By End Users

– Diagnostic Centers & Hospitals

– Biotech & Pharma Companies

– Academic & Research Institutions

By Region

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – Germany

– – UK

– – France

– – Spain

– – Italy

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – Japan

– – China

– – Australia

– – India

– – South Korea

– – Taiwan

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Brazil

– – South Africa

– – Saudi Arabia

– – Rest of LAMEA

The other players of the polymerase chain reaction technologies market include (companies not profiled in the report):

– Beckman Coulter

– Becton, Dickinson and Company

– Cepheid

– Clontech Laboratories

– Eppendorf

– Fluidigm

– GE Healthcare

– Kapa Biosystems

– Maxim Biotech

– PerkinElmer

– Promega

– Siemens Healthcare

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top Winning Strategies

3.2.2. Top investment pockets, 2016

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2016

3.4. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS

3.5.1. U.S. FDA

3.5.2. Europe- CE Mark and European Medicines Agency (EMA)

3.5.3. Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW) and Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)

3.6. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Rise in prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer

3.6.1.2. Increase in awareness and acceptance of personalized medicines

3.6.1.3. Technological Advancements

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. Growth of non-validated home brew test

3.6.2.2. Reimbursement issues

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Increase in funding for R&D activities

3.6.3.2. Untapped markets in developing economies

CHAPTER 4 POLYMERASE CHAIN REACTION TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. REAL-TIME PCR

4.2.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.3. TRADITIONAL PCR

4.3.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.4. DIGITAL PCR

4.4.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast

CHAPTER 5 POLYMERASE CHAIN REACTION TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY PRODUCT

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. REAGENTS & CONSUMABLES

5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.3. INSTRUMENTS

5.3.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.4. SOFTWARE

5.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.5. SERVICES

5.5.1. Market Size and Forecast

CHAPTER 6 POLYMERASE CHAIN REACTION TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. CLINICAL

6.2.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.3. RESEARCH

6.3.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.4. FORENSICS

6.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

CHAPTER 7 POLYMERASE CHAIN REACTION TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY END USERS

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.2. DIAGNOSTIC CENTERS & HOSPITALS

7.2.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.3. BIOTECH & PHARMA COMPANIES

7.3.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.4. ACADEMIC & RESEARCH INSTITUTIONS

7.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

CHAPTER 8 POLYMERASE CHAIN REACTION TECHNOLOGIES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.1.1. Market size and forecast

8.2. NORTH AMERICA

8.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

8.2.3. Market size and forecast by country

8.2.4. Market size and forecast by Technology

8.2.5. Market size and forecast by Product

8.2.6. Market size and forecast by Application

8.2.7. Market size and forecast by End Users

Continue @…



