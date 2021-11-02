New Tactics of Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Opportunities in Upcoming years
A fresh report titled “Refurbished Medical Equipment Market – By Product Type (Operating Room and Surgical Equipment, Medical Imaging Equipment, Neurology Equipment, Endoscopy Equipment, Others), By Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), By Distribution Sales (Online Store & Offline Store) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2024” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Refurbished Medical Equipment Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.
The Refurbished Medical Equipment is likely to mask a CAGR of XX% during the projected period. Further, the market was deliberate at USD XXXX billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD XXXX billion by the end of the projected period. Refurbished medical equipment is defined as a restored medical device which includes reconditioning, repair, installation of certain software/hardware that is comparable to the new equipment. Refurbishment medical equipment is available as surgical equipment, medical imaging equipment, neurology equipment, endoscopy equipment, and other medical devices.
The major factors driving the market growth are growing demand for medical devices at low cost, rising trend of medical tourism and a large inventory of old or used medical devices. Moreover, the rising occurrence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases are projected to enhance the growth of refurbished medical equipment. Apart from this, the increasing focus of OEM (original equipment manufacturers) in the refurbishment of the medical device are the key factors that are projected to encourage the growth of the refurbished medical equipment market in coming years.
Additionally, the increasing number of hospitals across the globe leading the demand for low-cost medical equipment owing to financial constraints is one of the major factors that have contributed to the growth of the refurbished medical equipment market. Based on product type the refurbished medical equipment market is segmented into surgical equipment’s, patient monitor equipment, medical imaging equipment, neurology equipment, cardiology equipment, and others. The patient monitor equipment covers the largest share in the market owing to the low production cost and increasing awareness for chronic diseases. Moreover, the device exchange programs by operators, retailers, OEMs, and e-commerce players are fueling the trend in both developed and emerging economies which in turn, is increasing the volume of refurbished medical equipment. The e-commerce platforms are expected to provide easy selling and purchasing options for refurbished medical equipment.
Region-wise, North America is the strongest region for the refurbished medical equipment market. The high medical reimbursement facilities and privatization of the healthcare sector in North America are responsible for rapid growth in demand for refurbished medical equipment in this region. According to the American Hospital Association (AHA), the total number of registered hospitals in the U.S. in 2017 were 5,534, which increased to 5,564 in the year 2018. This increasing number of hospitals is fostering the demand for refurbished medical equipment, which in turn is expected to positively influence the growth of the refurbished medical equipment in North America. However, the government regulatory policies for resale of refurbished medical devices is expected to hamper the market growth of refurbished medical equipment over the forecast period.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of refurbished medical equipment with respect to following sub-markets:
By product Type
– Operating Room and Surgical Equipment
– – Anesthesia Machines
– – CO2 and Agent Monitors
– – Microscopes
– – Electrosurgical Units
– – Others
– Medical Imaging Equipment
– – X-Ray Machines
– – Ultrasound Systems
– – MRI Machines
– – CT Scanners
– – Others
– Neurology Equipment
– Endoscopy Equipment
– Others
By Application
– Hospitals
– Clinics
– Ambulatory Surgical Centers
– Others
By Distribution sales
– Online Store
– Offline Store
By Geography
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as,
– GE Healthcare
– Siemens Healthcare
– Philips Healthcare
– Ultra Solutions
– Agito Medical
– Soma Technology Inc
– Block Imaging
– Whittemore Enterprises
– Radiology Oncology Systems
– Integrity Medical Systems Inc
– Others Prominent Players
