Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics And Therapeutics Market: Industry Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2016-2022
Description
An uncontrollable cell growth in the ovarian tissue causes ovarian cancer. It is one of the leading causes of death in women and hence is a growing concern across the globe. Hence, there is an increasing need to develop new medicines and therapies for its treatment along with the invention of new methods for the timely or early diagnosis of this cancer. Thus, the global market for ovarian cancer diagnostics and therapeutics shows immense potential for growth and development.
Market Dynamics
The global ovarian cancer diagnostics and therapeutics market accounted for more than USD 1100 million in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10-16% during the forecast period. Following are the driving and restraining factors for this market:
Drivers:
Increasing incidences of ovarian cancer worldwide
Increasing population of aged women
Increase in healthcare expenditure
Increased government funding
Increasing healthcare awareness
Greater use of combination therapies for the treatment
Restraints:
Launch of generic drugs
Patent expiry of key drugs
Lack of accurate diagnosis of ovarian cancer
Market Segmentation
Segmentation on the basis of type:
Epithelial ovarian tumours
Ovarian germ cell tumours
Ovarian stromal tumours
Primary peritoneal carcinoma
Segmentation on the basis of cancer stage:
Stage I
Stage II
Stage III
Stage IV
Segmentation on the basis of diagnosis:
Physical examination
Biopsy
Blood tests
Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) test
Ultrasound
MRI
PET
CT Scans
Segmentation on the basis of treatment:
Chemotherapy
Targeted therapy
Immunotherapy
Hormonal therapy
Surgery
Segmentation on the basis of geography:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
Opportunities
The global ovarian cancer diagnostics and therapeutics market is dominated by North America while Europe has the second largest market share. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at comparatively higher rates during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of aging population and high prevalence of ovarian cancer. Countries such as China and India are expected to be the fastest growing markets for ovarian cancer diagnostics and therapeutics in the Asia-Pacific regio.
Key Players
Bristol Myers Squibb Company
Eli Lilly and Company
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Janssen Pharmaceuticals
Genentech Inc.
Astra Zeneca
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
