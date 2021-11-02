Pediatric Medical Devices Market 2019: Key Growth Drivers and Current Industry Trends | Top Key Players likeBoston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Medtronic, Baxter, Siemens

Pediatric medical devices treat or diagnose diseases and conditions from birth through age 21.The medical device innovation demonstrates both the special needs of children and the challenges of getting to the market a device that meets those requirements. Designing pediatric medical devices is a type of challenging, children are often smaller and more active than adults, body structures and functions modification during childhood, and children may be long-term device users.

The report analyzes factors affecting pediatric medical devices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the pediatric medical devices market in these regions.

Rising incidence of cancer and respiratory disorders among children, growing popularity of portable devices, and rising preference for home health care devices and services are expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Rise in the untapped emerging nations and favorable government initiatives is expected to offer growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the market during the forecast period.

Leading Players:



1. Boston Scientific Corporation

2. Abbott

3. Medtronic

4. Baxter

5. Cardinal Health, Inc.

6. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

7. General Electric Company

8. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

9. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10. Siemens AG

The “Global Pediatric Medical Devices Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global pediatric medical devices market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global pediatric medical devices market with detailed market segmentation by product, end user and geography. The global pediatric medical devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the pediatric medical devices market.

The global pediatric medical devices market is segmented on the basis of product and end user. Based on product, the pediatric medical devices market is categorized as, in vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices, cardiology devices, respiratory care devices, monitoring devices, neonatal ICU devices, and others. On the basis on end user, the pediatric medical devices market is segmented as, hospitals, pediatric clinics and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global pediatric medical devices market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The pediatric medical devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

