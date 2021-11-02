Permanent Magnet Motors Market Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths to 2023
The Global permanent magnet motors market was valued at USD 31.45 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 65.23 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 12.93% over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report is limited to products offered by major players for permanent magnet motors including, alternating current motor and direct current motor. The end users considered in the report include mining along with oil & gas, general industrial, automotive, water & wastewater management, pharmaceutical, energy, and aerospace & defense. The study also emphasizes on various attack points on materials used for permanent magnet motors and various regions considered globally.
Permanent Magnet Motors Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Developments in the Permanent Magnet Motors Market:
Permanent Magnet Motors Market Dynamics
– Increased Motor Efficiency Due to permanent magnet motors
– Rising Demand in electrical vehicles
– Rising demand for PMM in industrial sector
– Diminishing availability of rare earth metals
Permanent Magnet Motors Market Historic Data (2013-2018):
- Industry Trends: Status and Outlook.
- Competitive Landscape: By Manufacturers, Development Trends.
- Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis.
- Market Segment: By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography.
- Sales Revenue: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Analysis.
