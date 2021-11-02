Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Synopsis and Highlights, Key Findings, Major Companies Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Polyethylene terephthalate or PET is a product that has percolated across industries like automobile, food & beverage, electrical & electronics, and others. This has given the polyethylene terephthalate market much scope for expansion with substantial CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023). Market Research Future (MRFR) in their latest report on the global polyethylene terephthalate market claimed that the APAC market is expected to shape the future of the market.

Among factors, its traction is expected to be provided by packaging bottles and textile industry where the component has substantial application. Several features like tensile strength, recyclability, and versatility of the polyethylene terephthalate are expected to play crucial role in taking the global polyethylene terephthalate market ahead. However, its adverse environmental impact can be a major restraining factor for the global market.

Impacting companies in the global polyethylene terephthalate market are quite a few. These companies are launching their innovative strategies to ensure better market proliferation and making the competition intense in the process. MRFR listed a few in their recent report on the said market.

In March 2019, The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), acknowledged the efforts of four companies in recycling PET for a better environment. These companies are MCC of Cincinnati, PolyOne Corp of Cleveland, SKC Inc. of South Korea, Circular Polymers of California.

The global polyethylene terephthalate market can be segmented on the basis of product types and application. MRFR, in their latest report, focused on having a closer look at the market for a better predictive analysis.

Based on the product types, the polyethylene terephthalate market includes bottled water sheets & films, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, food and non-food and others. The carbonated soft drink segment is having a great run in the market owing to its application by several market titans for easy packaging and transportation.

Based on the application industry, the global polyethylene terephthalate market consists food & beverages, electronics, automotive, and others. The food & beverages segment is providing much traction as PET bottles are quite easy to transport.

The polyethylene terephthalate market has five prominent sections as per the readings of MRFR: North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). This understanding of the market eases the identification process of growth pockets that can be assessed by companies for better opportunity exploration.

The APAC region has the maximum market share and is expected to dominate the market with the prospect of gaining the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Burgeoning industries and high growth rate of urban cities are expected to take the demand for polyethylene terephthalate a notch higher in the coming years. Favorable government regulations are expected to provide lucrative market prospects for major players to come and solidify their strategic moves. The retail sector is also gaining much by exploring the possibilities of on-the-go food products. At the same time, countries are spending much for innovative production technologies that can be beneficial for the regional market.

North America’s dominance is primarily led by end-use industries such as automobile, electronics, and others. In addition, fast-paced life in the region is also showing much prospect for the on-the-go food and beverages. Retail sector and many food stalls are particularly thriving on this trend and this has been possible due to the use of PET.

Europe’s market is getting tractions from developed electrical & electronics, and automobile sector. However, the region is focusing much on discovering green ways to prevent use of this product to resist waste production. The automotive sector is using this product to reduce weight of cars and increase fuel-efficiency.

