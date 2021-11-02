Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market 2019 Global Analysis By Top Key Players: SevenStep RPO, Kites Consulting, Randstad Sourceright, ManpowerGroup Solutions, Alexander Mann, Adam Recruitment, Proven SA, Talent Hunters, TASC Outsourcing, Ajeets Management & Manpower Consulting

Recruitment Process Outsourcing research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The report is a direct window to the Recruitment Process Outsourcing market as it consists what the key players and brands are doing when it comes to recent developments, products launches, research, joint ventures, merges and acquisitions.

Some of The Leading Players of Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market

SevenStep RPO

Kites Consulting

Randstad Sourceright

ManpowerGroup Solutions

Alexander Mann

Adam Recruitment

Proven SA

Talent Hunters

TASC Outsourcing

Ajeets Management & Manpower Consulting

Market Insights

Time and Cost Savings Driving the Adoption of Recruitment Process Outsourcing

Recruitment Process Outsourcing provider acts as an extension of the HR function in a company and helps in reducing the time and cost required for hiring new talent. Recruitment Process Outsourcing service provider offers necessary expertise, advanced technology and techniques to provide a complete and holistic hiring solution. They offer services on-site, off-site, combinations of on and off-site across countries which gives a lot of flexibility and options to the employers.

Recruitment Process Outsourcing solutions aim at optimizing the entire recruitment process through streamlining of company operations/processes and focusing on long-term business strategy. All this planning reduces both cost and time for the employer. Traditional hiring agencies focus only on filling the positions quickly, and they do not consider long term implications which results in higher costs. Traditional agencies also do not take responsibility for final results or quality of hiring.

Asia Pacific and Europe Regions Are Furnishing the Future of Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market

Asia Pacific region possess the most attractive region in the global recruitment process outsourcing market during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. The region is experiencing substantial growth in number of industries, demanding large number of workforce and also the trend of outsourcing the recruitment process is initiated among various industries which is propelling the growth of recruitment process outsourcing in Asia Pacific region. Europe accounts for the second largest market in the global recruitment process outsourcing market and also is estimated to be the second most attractive region in the market during the forecast period. The enormous spending from the companies towards employment with an objective to boost their businesses in the region is fueling the growth of recruitment process outsourcing company counts. Also, the region experiences migration of European population among countries for job opportunities, which also demands recruitment process outsourcing companies, and this factor is bolstering the market in the region.

Segment by Type Insights

The global recruitment process outsourcing market is classified based on type into Technical staff, Sales and Marketing Staff, Office and Admin Support Staff and others. An Recruitment Process Outsourcing provider acts as an extension of the HR function in a company and helps in reducing the time and cost required for hiring new talent. Recruitment Process Outsourcing service provider offers necessary expertise, advanced technology and techniques to provide a complete and holistic hiring solution. They offer services on-site, off-site, combinations of on and off-site across countries which gives a lot of flexibility and options to the employers. Increasing adoption of the recruitment process outsourcing by employers over traditional staffing firms across the globe has spurred the growth of the Recruitment Process Outsourcing market.

GLOBAL RECRUITMENT PROCESS OUTSOURCING – MARKET SEGMENTATION



Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market – By Type

Technical Staff

Sales & Marketing

Office / Admin Support

Others

Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market – By Industry

Manufacturing

Construction

Retail

IT

Healthcare

BFSI

Oil & Gas

Telecom

Others

