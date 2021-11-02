Smart Harvest Market is Develop Rapidly 2019 : Abundant Robotics, AGROBOT , Avl Motion B. V. , Deere and Company , Dogtooth Technologies , Energid Technologies , Harvest Automation, Panasonic

The harvest is the time when the farmers reap the crop what they have sown. It is the time of year when vegetables are ripe and ready to be gathered. Smart harvest refers to the uses of various smart devices in the agricultural field that increases the production and thus reduce the overall loss. Smart harvest involves the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), GPS, cloud machine learning, satellite imagery and advanced analytics in the agricultural sector.

Increasing profitability in farming through the implementation of advanced technologies is driving the demand for smart harvest market. Furthermore, growing labor issues in the agricultural field due to higher costs and availability is also projected to influence the smart harvest market significantly. Moreover, government initiatives to propel the adoption of smart harvest systems in the developed nation is expected to fuel the smart harvest market. Evolving integration of artificial intelligence and big data in farming is projected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The “Global Smart Harvest Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the smart harvest industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart harvest market with detailed market segmentation by site of operation, crop type, component and geography. The global smart harvest market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart harvest market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global smart harvest market is segmented on the basis of site of operation, crop type and component. Based on site of operation, the market is segmented as on-field, greenhouses and indoor farming. On the basis of the crop type the market is segmented into vegetables and fruits. On the basis of the component the market is segmented into hardware and software.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global smart harvest market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The smart harvest market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting smart harvest market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the smart harvest market in these regions.

