Text Analytics Industry is estimated to grow US$ 18.28 Billion at a Robust CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period 2017-2025

The global text analytics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025 and accounts for US$ 18.28 Bn in the year 2025.

The text analytics market has experienced high growth and adoption in the last few years and is also expected to experience a significant growth and adoption in years to come. One of the major reason for high adoption of text analytics is, increasing competitive nature in business is making companies to seek for value added solutions. With increasing competition and changing consumer perspectives, organizations are making significant investments in solutions capable of analyzing customer and competitor data in order to improve competitiveness. The mainstream source of data are e-commerce platforms, social media, survey, individual blog, published articles and others. Greater part of data generated is unstructured, which makes it difficult and expensive for the companies to analyze with the help of individuals. This challenge combined with the rapid growth in data generation has led to the development of analytical tools not only capable of handling large volume of text data but also assist in better decision making. Text analytics software enables a user to draw meaning from large volume of data sets available from different sources.

Request a Sample copy of Report: http://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000198

In our study, we have segmented the text analytics market by deployment type, technology, applications and verticals. Text analysis is a process of transforming input text into series of terms, or canonical forms of words that are typically stripped of inflections and junk characters. Deployment of the text analysis is done in two types: on-premise and cloud-based. Multitenant architecture is very elastic, which necessitates on-demand provisioning and de-provisioning of applications and computing resources. This type of service is preferred by the countries that either do not have their data centers or have very classified data which cannot be shared over the cloud. Cloud-based text analysis are provided over the internet that are used by various companies for analysis of their data to collect necessary information regarding the data. On the basis of technology, text analytics can be distinguished into three types: natural language processing, automated machine learning and hybrid. Natural language processing is a scientific discipline that is concerned with making the natural language accessible to machines on the basis of text analytics. Automated machine learning promotes the development of malleable software packages which can be instantiated automatically in a data-driven way. It is a type of machine learning that can be used easily and without expert knowledge, whereas Hybrid is a mixture of NLP and Automated Machine Learning, which is required for the machine to perform the action based on commands or algorithms written in natural language

The key players profiled in the text analytics market report are

• IBM Corporation,

• Sap Se, Sas

• Institute Inc.,

• Clarabridge,

• Expert Systems,

• Opentext Corp.,

• Basis Technology,

• Linguamatics,

• Angoss Software Corporation

• Knime

Purchase this Report: http://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000198

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.theinsightpartners.com/