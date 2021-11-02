U.S. 3D Printing Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024

The U.S. 3D printing market is segmented into material such as metals, plastic/polymer and ceramics. Among these segments, plastics/polymer segment is expected to dominate the overall 3D printing market during the forecast period. Growing application of 3D printing in various sectors such as consumer products, healthcare, aerospace and defense and others is anticipated to fuel the growth of 3D printing market during the forecast period. However, metal segment is anticipated to flourish at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis has segmented U.S. 3D printing market into the following segments:

By Product Type

Printer

3D Scanner

Multi-Color 3D Printer

Bid Industrial 3D Printer

Single Extruder 3D Printer

Dual Extruder 3D Printer

By Material

Metals

Plastic/Polymer

Ceramics

By Services

3D Scanning

Designing

Prototype Development

Selling Customized End-User Products

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Increasing research and development expenditure is anticipated to intensify the growth of the U.S. 3D printing market during the forecast period. In addition, the total expenditure on research and development (R&D) is anticipated to grow at a rate of 2.9 % from 2017 to 2024. Further, with U.S. economy expansion and growth in the future, the profit margin of the businesses and corporates will increase. This is envisioned to bolster the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Apart from this, increasing government support is anticipated to be the dynamic factor behind the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, the government has invested USD 30 million to set-up additive manufacturing innovation institute in Youngstown, Ohio. Further, increasing mass customization is expected to supplement the growth of the global 3D printing market during the forecast period.

However, lack of export assistance, high cost and unavailability of skilled labors are some of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of U.S. 3D printing market in upcoming years.

Key Players

Stratasys, Ltd.

ExOne

3D Systems Corporation

Optomec Inc.

AREVO Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

EOS of North America, Inc.

EnvisionTEC Inc.

HP Inc.

Sciaky Inc.

