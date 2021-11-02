VAV Diffusers Market – Global Industry Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Forecast 2019 – 2029

The VAV Diffusers Market report, published by Persistence Market Research, descriptively covers the present & future growth trends, in addition to highlighting the global expanse of this industry and elaborating the regional share and statistics. The study evaluates the competitive environment, strategies undertaken by prominent players, supply & demand analysis, and revenue growth statistics.

VAV Diffusers Market: Introduction

VAV Diffusers are the equipment used to maintain the proper air flow, desired temperature and to provide healthy and ambient environment in indoor spaces. VAV Diffusers are basically circular or rectangular shaped equipment which are installed either in ceiling or sidewall and if required they are installed in underfloor Air distribution system. VAV diffusers provide proper heating, cooling, and ventilation, and are used to maintain preset temperature in the working zone. VAV Diffusers have an economic power consumption and ecofriendly working technology with lower greenhouse gas emission than conventional Air cooling Systems.

VAV Diffusers Market: Dynamics

In the present scenario the VAV Diffusers market is having a promising growth outlook due to its cost effective working, minimized noise during use and lower harmful emissions. The increased sales of VAV Diffusers is also due to the aerodynamic designs and stylish looks that enhance the aesthetics of the location. The life expectancy of these products is relatively high than the conventional air conditioning systems and can run for a long time with easy low cost maintenance if required. Also these diffusers maintain the proper ventilation to the room and allows only the required amount of conditioned air to maintain proper volume of air in the zone which attracts the customers towards these products.

Despite of all the positives the high cost during the installation may be a point of concern which can restrain the growth of VAV Diffusers market. The ceiling diffusers are suspended on a tilted ceiling or on plaster board using required sealing frame which involves a laborious installation task and may cause inconvenience to the occupants or could be unavailable for use during the installation which is also an issue that can possibly hold back the market of retrofit products.

A number manufacturers are entering into the fray in order to access the opportunities in this market which is a favorable aspect for the development of market as the increased competition will compel companies to provide quality products with minimal price to attract more customers to become a prominent player in the market. Also the growing trend of replacing the conventional air duct systems in old establishments can provide significant surge in the retrofit segment.

The constant evolution and vast research and development efforts in the air condition sector may lead to the arrival of a new technology that can replace the VAV Diffusers in near future. Also the various rules and regulations and import export limitations imposed by different governments of respective countries can limit the global player to venture into all potential regional markets. Such factors may create potential challenges for the market during the forecast period.

VAV Diffusers Market: Segmentation

VAV Diffusers are used at variety of places which includes residential buildings and commercial establishment for regulation of air flow and proper ventilation in the room or work zone. The choice of VAV Diffusers depends according to the size of room and temperature to be maintained at the indoor facility. To gain a clear perspective, the VAV Diffusers market is segmented on the basis of power supply, end use, number of ducts provided, installation and site type.

On the basis of power supply, the VAV Diffusers market can be segmented as:

Thermal VAV Diffusers

Electric VAV Diffusers

Solar powered VAV Diffusers

On the basis of end use, the VAV Diffusers market can be segmented as:

Retail Stores and Outlets

Clinic and Hospitals

Airport, Bus stops, Railway stations

Banks and Financial Institutions

Commercial Centers and offices

Residential buildings

On the basis of installation, the VAV Diffusers can be segmented as:

Variable Air Volume Slot Linear Diffusers

Variable Air Volume Sidewall Diffusers

Variable Air Volume Square Linear Diffusers

Variable Air Volume Circular Linear Diffusers

On the basis of number of ducts provided, the VAV Diffusers can be segmented as:

Single duct VAV Diffusers

Dual duct VAV Diffusers

Four duct VAV Diffusers

On the basis of site type, the VAV Diffusers can be segmented as:

New fit VAV Diffusers

Retrofit VAV Diffusers

VAV Diffusers Market: Regional Market Outlook

The regional market of various companies is expected to differ owing to difference in urbanization, different infrastructural and commercial development and various regional climates. The Middle East, India and China are expected to provide flourishing market in forecast years. North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa and ASEAN are projected to witness steady growth and market for VAV Diffusers will benefit from the revival in building & construction market in these regions.

VAV Diffusers Market: Market Participants

Some of recognized global manufacturers identified in global market are VAV Diffusers

ACUTHERM

Price Industries Limited

Elta Group

Titus

Ruskin

Trion IAQ

Camino Systems

Halton Group

Global IFS

Ingersoll-Rand plc

Cosmos Air Distribution

