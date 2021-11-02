Vertical Farming Technologies Market Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend and Forecast 2022

Vertical Farming Technologies Market report offers brief and complete information about emerging market segments and market driving factors which will boost the decision-making process. Moreover, market statistics information, top market players in Vertical Farming Technologies market, their company profile, market share, segmentation, and geographical overview of the industry will help the readers in planning their business strategies.

About vertical farming technologies

Vertical farming technologies consist of climate control systems, grow lights, farm management systems, and material handling systems that help to grow plants without the use of soil. Our analysts forecast the Global vertical farming technologies market to grow at a CAGR of 17.56% during the period 2018-2022.

The Important Market Players Whose Activities Are Covered in The Report:

AeroFarms

AMHYDRO

CropKing

Growers Supply

Nutriculture

Urban Crop Solutions. Market Driver

Growth in investments and funding

Market Challenge

High initial cost

Market Trend

Growing inclination toward technologies that offer water saving and energy saving benefits