(2019 – 2024) Monochloroacetic Acid Market is expected to grow and will hit a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period | 360 Market Updates

Monochloroacetic Acid Market Report Title: “Monochloroacetic Acid Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)”

Monochloroacetic Acid Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of Monochloroacetic Acid market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.

Monochloroacetic Acid Market Overview:

The market for monochloroacetic acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period of 2019–2024. One of the major factors driving the market is the growing demand from the agrochemicals and personal care industry. On the flipside, hazardous effects of monochloroacetic acid is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Personal care and pharmaceuticals industry dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

– Usage of cyanoacetic acid is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India.

List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:

Nouryon

Alfa Aesar

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Archit Organosys

Denak Co.

Ltd.

Henan HDF Chemical Company

Ltd.

ITALMAR (THAILAND) CO.

LTD.

Klorox Chemicals Co.

Lmited

Mahalaxmi Industries

Merck KGaA

Meridian Chem Bond Pvt. Ltd.

PCC Group

S.R.Drugs and Intermediates Pvt. Ltd.

Shandong Minji Chemical Co.

Ltd.

TerraTech