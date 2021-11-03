(2019 – 2024) Nanofiber Market is expected to grow and will hit a CAGR of around 26% during the forecast period | 360 Market Updates

Nanofiber Market Report Title: “Nanofiber Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)”

Nanofiber Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of Nanofiber market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.

Nanofiber Market Overview:

The nanofiber market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 26% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. The major factors driving the growth of market studied are the increasing demand in filtration technology, emerging use of nanofibers in textile sector, increasing demand for medical, life science & pharmaceutical applications, and increasing demand from automotive and aerospace industries. On the flipside, difficulty in shift of carbon nanofibers from lab scale to plant scale due to small size & complexity, and lack of sensitive instrumentation to calibrate properties of nanofibers are some of the major stumbling blocks in growth of the studied market.

– Healthcare & biomedical segment dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow during the forecast period, owing to the growing application in the field of medical, pharmaceuticals & life science, and increasing investments in the healthcare industry, especially in Asia-Pacific, and Middle Eastern countries.

– The increasing research & development and high potential market for cellulosic nanofibers are likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe, where the demand for nanofibers are majorly driven by the increasing application and demand from industries, such as automotive, electronics, energy, aerospace, healthcare, and defense.

List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:

Ahlstrom

Munksj

Argonide Corp.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Catalytic Materials LLC

Catalyx Nanotech Inc.

Clearbridge NanoMedics

Donaldson Co. Inc.

DuPont

Elmarco

Esfil Tehno AS

eSpin Technologies Inc.

FibeRio Technology Corp.

Finetex EnE

Hollingsworth and Vose

Irema

Filter GmbH

Japan Vilene Co. Ltd

Kuraray Co. Ltd

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd

Nanofiber Solutions LLC

NanoTechLabs Inc.

Nanoval GmbH and Co. KG

Pardam

S.R.O. (Ltd)

Pyrograf Products Inc.

Shenzhen Nanotech Port Co. Ltd

SNS Nanofiber Technology LLC

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries Inc.

Tricol Biomedical

Inc