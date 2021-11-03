2019 Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) Market Size | Share Covers Emerging Technologies, Market Growth Rate, CAGR%, Development History, Forecast to 2024

The Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) Market report expects to give a 360-degree perspective available as far as cutting-edge innovation, key improvements, drivers, restrictions and future patterns with effect examination of these patterns available for present moment, mid-term and long term during the forecast period. Further, the report likewise covers key players profiling with point by point SWOT investigation, budgetary certainties and key improvements of items/administration from the previous three years.

The report first poses the Basal Insulin (Long-Acting Insulin) Market basics: definitions, applications, classifications, and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and more.

Key Market Trends: – Insulin Glargine Market Access has Widened

Lantus (insulin glargine) is the first long-acting insulin brought into the market by Sanofi. The product was approved for medical use in the United States in 2000.

Lantus’ reach was high among patients across different geographical regions, and it is one of the most top-selling drugs for Sanofi, which is exported to more than 100 countries.

As of 2015, Lantus market share was around USD 7 billion. However, patent protection for Lantus expired in most countries in 2015. Insulin glargine from competitor Eli Lilly became available in most countries during 2015, under the brand names Basaglar (as a follow-on in the United States) and Abasaglar (as a biosimilar in the European Union).

In 2015, Sanofi launched the extended version of Lantus as Toujeo with 300U/mL strength.

In less stringent regulatory environments, such as India, China, Mexico, and Peru, several biosimilar insulin already exist at lower prices. In India, a glargine biosimilar was first introduced by Biocon in 2011 at a cost that was 40% lower than Lantus. More recently, Lupin Ltd, in agreement with LG Life Sciences, launched its biosimilar ‘Basugine’ in 2014.

In China, follow-on biologics Basalin (Gan and Lee Pharmaceuticals, Beijing) ranked second in the Chinese glargine market, and occupied a 40% share, after Lantus, in 2017.

The United States Leads the Global Basal Insulin Market

In the global basal insulin market, the United States held 65.6% market share in 2017. Lantus is the top-selling drug in the country and occupies 49% market share, followed by Levemir, Tresiba, Toujeo, and Basaglar.

The sale of Lantus is expected to decrease during the forecast period, due to the presence biosimilars Basaglar and Toujeo (which are the extended versions of Lantus).

The other biosimilar of Lantus (insulin glargine) is Lusduna from Merck, which was tentatively approved by the FDA in the United States. However, despite a favorable nod from the FDA, Merck decided to discontinue Lusduna because of “anticipated pricing and cost of production”.

Tresiba, launched by Novo Nordisk in 2016, received encouraging feedback from the patients and is expected to show tremendous growth during the forecast period (2019-2024) due to its ultra-long-acting effect. The levemir segment is decreasing due to the switch of patients to Tresiba.

