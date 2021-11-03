Aerospace & Defense Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Aerospace & Defense Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Aerospace & Defense” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Aerospace & Defense report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The aerospace sector is leveraging its existing capabilities and seizing new opportunities to broaden its horizon. With the rise in air passenger travel and inflation in global military expenditure, the aerospace sector has recuperated robust growth. A bunch of favorable factors is likely to push the industry forward in the coming years. On the commercial side, recovering GDP across various countries, increasing stability in the price of commodities which includes crude oil, and growth in passenger travel demand, especially in the Asia Pacific, The Middle East, and Latin American region can be credited for the expansion of the sector. On the defense sector, increased military budgets due to heightened security threats combined with a significant rise in defense spending in developing countries such as India, China, and Japan have acted as motivators of growth.

Towering demand for aircraft to accommodate massive aircraft demand has compelled manufacturers to ramp up their production. OEMs are increasing production rates; however, this presents suppliers with various supply chain difficulties. Deepening focus on supply chain management, effective program management, and the use of advanced technologies have become the most prominent features of the industry.

Technological advancements are recurrent in the aerospace industry. After years of innovation, the aerospace industry is currently in its peak time and has some most exciting developments surfacing the industry. Zero fuel aircraft remains a milestone for the industry and has gained traction in both the civil and commercial sector. The development of Advanced health management systems such as self-healing, monitoring, and prognostics are underway, which would be beneficial in determining the status of aircraft. The technology is already in use by Boeing and Airbus and is likely to gain massive commercialization in the coming years. Other technologies which are estimated to disrupt the future of the sector include advanced space propulsion technologies, smart automation technologies, and blockchain.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Fujifilm NDT Systems

Team Inc.

Gould-bass Co.

Intertek Group PLC

SGS Group

Magnaflux Corporation

TV Rheinland AG

GE Aviation

Airbus

Yxlon International GmbH

Mistras Group

Applus Services S.A.

FLIR Systems Inc.

Lockheed Martin

Nikon Metrology Inc.

Olympus Corporation

United Technologies

Boeing

Major Types Covered

Cybersecurity

Homeland Security

Border Security

Major Applications Covered

Land

Air

Sea

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

