Latest Analysis on Air Traffic Control Equipment Market with Key Players (Thales Group, Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Indra Sistemas)

The “Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the air traffic control equipment industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global air traffic control equipment market with detailed market segmentation by device type, application, and geography. The global air traffic control equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the air traffic control equipment market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the air traffic control equipment industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global air traffic control equipment market based on device type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall air traffic control equipment market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 14 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Key players profiled in the report include Thales Group, Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Indra Sistemas, S.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Cyrrus Limited, Searidge Technologies, Altys Technologies, Harris Corporation, and Intelcan Technosystems Inc

Over the years, air travel has witnessed an upward trend. Further, with the growth in infrastructural development paired with steady growth in globalization has led to increase in air travel which has fueled the use of air traffic control equipment.

Increasing number of air passengers and freight have paved way for the rise in number of aircrafts and construction of airports, thus propelling the demand for air traffic control equipment. However, high cost of the equipment hinders the air traffic control equipment market growth.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting air traffic control equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis.

Also, key market players influencing the air traffic control equipment market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

