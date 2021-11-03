Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market in ATF/ATP Segment is Expected to witness rapid growth over 4.5% By 2024

In 2016, hand layup contributed over 50% of aircraft thrust reverser market share. Development of the process offering superior production method, easy processing and mass production are the key factors fueling the industry demand. ATF/ATP will witness rapid growth over 4.5% during the forecast timeframe. Innovations in the production process with implementation of automation and reducing the overall processing time will drive the segment growth.

Thrust reverser deployment during landing and aborted takeoff offering superior safety and reduced landing distance will fuel the industry growth. Installation of aircraft thrust reverser offers additional stopping force on slippery and wet runways. Proliferating demand of commercial planes will support the aircraft thrust reverser market growth. The growth can be attributed to rising air passengers particularly from emerging countries owing to affordable price and increasing infrastructure development in the region.

Design complexity along with high cost required for the product production and installation may hamper the industry growth. Manufactures are focusing on reducing the overall production cost with implementing automation and reducing the cycle time required for the composites. Long term supply agreement along with becoming sole integrator for the airplane manufacturers are the key strategies of the participants.

Aircraft thrust reverser market size demand from large widebody aircraft generated over USD 40 million in 2016. The revenue contribution can be credited to growing demand for airplane particularly from developed region. Aircraft thrust reverser market from single aisle air body will witness strong growth over 4.5% up to 2024. Strong demand of the commercial particularly from emerging countries owing to increasing investment in airliner will drive the business growth.

In a bid to improve research activities across the organization, Boeing has also been inking strategic partnerships with other tech giants. For instance, in 2014, Boeing signed long-term agreement with Spirit AeroSystems for accomplishing the increasing requirement of aircraft structural parts. Through this agreement, Spirit signed on to mainly supply thrust reversers, pylons, and fuselage. Taking into account the huge requirement of aircraft structural parts, many giants in aircraft thrust reverser market size have been making consistent investments in state-of-the-art technologies.

Hydraulics dominates the aircraft thrust reverser market in 2016. The preference can be contributed to easy installation and operation of the mechanism. Electric aircraft thrust reverser market size will witness robust growth over 5.5% up to 2024. Increasing installation of the electric thrust reverser in advanced airplane will fuel the industry demand. This eliminates usage of corrosive fluids in the system and offers reduced weight. Manufacturers are focusing on developing electric thrust reverser for conventional airplane.

North America led by the U.S. dominates the aircraft thrust reverser market accounting over 55% of industry share. In 2015, the U.S. airplane and spacecraft exports accounted over USD 130 billion owing to demand from emerging countries and high backlog. Presence of industry participants in the region along with demand for commercial airplane will fuel the regional growth.

Europe aircraft thrust reverser market led by Germany, France and UK will witness growth during the study timeframe. In 2015, aerospace industry export from France, Germany and UK together accounted over USD 115 billion. Stringent airplane safety regulation in Europe will fuel the product demand in the region. Mandatory installation of the product in widebody, narrow body and regional airplane will boost the regional demand.

Asia Pacific aircraft thrust reverser market size will witness strong growth owing to rising passenger traffic, demand for single aisle, regional and widebody airplane. Rising population along with considerable reduced fares are the key factors driving the business growth.

