Aluminum Honeycomb Market Current Industry Status, Growth Prospects, Forecast to 2023

Aluminum honeycombs are facing increasing demand levels due to their applications and physical qualities, which enable a wide range of applications. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Chemicals and Materials sector among others, recently published a report on this market. The sector is expected to show intensive growth levels while expanding with an encouraging CAGR rate.

The most important characteristic feature of aluminum is that it exhibits higher recyclability. Almost 90% of all the aluminum materials produced annually are derived from the recycled aluminum. This mitigates the environmental as well as cost concerns regarding aluminum. Global aerospace market is estimated to reach ~40 billion USD at CAGR of 6% during 2016 to 2023.

The relatively strong and light weight structure of aluminum honeycomb market has increased the demand that it is generating from various sectors. Defense, automotive, aerospace, marine and construction sectors are some of the main sectors that are responsible for majority of the market’s demand. The aerospace and automotive industries in Europe are fetching maximum demand of aluminum honeycomb in this region, which is driving the growth regional market.

The industry players in the segment are effectively utilizing their primary resources to initiate long lasting growth changes. A trend of volume-driven growth has been observed in the market of late with the development of different varieties of product types. The sector is undergoing considerable transformation which has accelerated the growth pace of the sector.

The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be harnessed by ensuring ongoing process improvements and maintaining financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Conversely, with companies aiming to capture a considerable share of the market segment as early as possible, experimentation with various advantage points is being seriously considered and implemented.

The global aluminum honeycomb market has been segmented based on application, end use industry, and region.

Based on application, the market is divided into core, sandwich panel, working surfaces, aerodynamics, lighting, and others. The use of aluminum honeycomb as core is vastly spread in industries such as aerospace, marine and defense for making main body of aircrafts, fighter jets, and vessels. Core is essentially strong, stiff and light weight at the same time for such heavy-duty equipment. Apart from core, the aluminum honeycomb is used as sandwich panels in attachments to the main body of automobile and ships.

Based on end use industry, the global aluminum honeycomb market is segmented into aerospace, marine, defense, automotive, construction, and others. Aerospace industry is gaining momentum around the world owing to the competition among the leading space faring economies namely U.S, India, Russia, China, and European countries.

Regional Analysis:-

The global aluminum honeycomb market is geographically divided into five key regions which are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the leading region among them owing to the increasing demand from aerospace industry in this region. Countries namely India, China, and Japan are the major markets in this region owing to the growth in demand from aerospace and marine industries.

