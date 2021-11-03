Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market Revenue Forecast and Potential Addressable Market, 2018-2027 | NVIDIA (US), IBM (US), Micron (US), Samsung (South Korea), Xilinx (US), Amazon (US), Microsoft (US), Airbus (France), Boeing (US), General Electric (US)

The AI in Artificial Intelligence market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as readily available advanced computing capabilities and explosion in the data availability and processing needs. The market is likely to showcase opportunities as the industry continues to invest in its IT and analytics capabilities. Furthermore, integration of connectivity on-board is also expected to provide the market with significant growth motivation.

The report delivers all the market facts along with the market trends, correlating between the market forecast and market dynamics. In this report, the user can also get an in-depth analysis of the Artificial Intelligence in Aviation market on the basis of its type, application, solution, industry, organization size, deployment, and global regions. The report even covers the market dynamics including opportunities, trends, drivers, and restraint factors that are highly influencing the key market segments and its growth pattern.

Key players in the market are identified through review of secondary sources such as industry whitepapers, annual reports, published reports by credible agencies, financial reports and published interviews of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from leading companies. During the primary interviews, KOLs also suggested some producers that are included under the initial scope of the study. We further refined company profile section by adding suggested producers by KOLs. KOLs include Chief Executive Officer (CEO), general managers, vice presidents, sales directors, market executives, R&D directors, product managers, procurement managers, export managers etc. During the research process, all the major stakeholders across the value chain are contacted for conducting primary interviews.

The List of Companies

AB Volvo

2. Daimler AG.

3. Robert Bosch GmbH

4. NVIDIA Corporation

5. Intel Corporation

6. Microsoft

7. Aimotive

8. Third Space Auto Ltd.

9. MOMENTA

10. Xevo

The global AI in Artificial Intelligence market is segmented on the basis of offering, technology, application. Based offering, the market is segmented as Software, Service. On the basis of the technology the market is segmented as Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NlP), Context Awareness Computing, and Computer Vision. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as Smart Maintenance, Flight Operations, Training, Surveillance, and Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global AI in Artificial Intelligence market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The AI in Artificial Intelligence market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets. The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market. The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis. The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market. Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

