Augmented Reality for Advertising Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Augmented Reality for Advertising – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.
Description:
This report provides in depth study of “Augmented Reality for Advertising” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Augmented Reality for Advertising report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
In the present era of connected intelligence, the scope for the information and communication technology to widen is high. The emergence of new and effective technologies like blockchain, Things of Internet, cloud connectivity, and artificial intelligence make the market outlook for information and technology seems bright. With digitalization, strongly influencing our lives, software and applications are evolving to meet the rising corporate, governmental, and personalized demands. New applications that are being designed to deliver a rewarding experience, and are beneficial to businesses are factors observed to boost the information and communication technology industry. Automation has been identified as the cut-edge technical innovation that when deployed in any functioning algorithm enhances its productivity and reliability and also, curbs down operating expenses. Hence, the plethora of applications of automation in the information and communication technology is considered a strong factor encouraging its proliferation. Advancements like artificial intelligence and augmented intelligence when incorporated in the car-infotainment system, converts the traditional automobile into an intelligent vehicle.
The utility of information and communication technology in the automobile sector is prompting the growth of the information and communication technology industry. Artificial intelligence is also advancing across speech recognition and image analysis that is improving both voice and video calling experience. The 5G connectivity and use of nano-satellites are to play an effective role in cyber-security and track economy movements. Nano-satellites are efficiently cutting down the cost for rocket launch and enhance connectivity in remote places. Furthermore, the cloud-connectivity platform has made the exchange of data effectively easier. Besides, deploying AI to manage big data in organizations that operate all economy and commerce like banks and telecommunication operators, is speeding up the operational process by simplifying decision making. The information and communication technology is enforcing blockchain technologies to secure data from cyber-theft.
This report focuses on the global Augmented Reality for Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Augmented Reality for Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Augmented Pixels
Wikitude
Blippar
Aurasma
Catchoom
BBDO
McCANN
PTC
Google
Metaio
NGRAIN
Leo Burnett
Total Immersion
Zappar
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Media & Entertainment
Automobile
Customer Service
Retail
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Augmented Reality for Advertising are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
