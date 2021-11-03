Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Automotive MEMS Sensors Market 2019 Analysis by Key Technologies, Market Trends, Key Companies, and Regional Forecast to 2024

Automotive MEMS Sensors Market research report gives in-depth information on the Business Overview, Policy, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation Data, Market Features, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and other important aspect of the industry.

The main objectives of the research report elaborate the overall market overview on Automotive MEMS Sensors market dynamics, historic volume and value, robust market methodology, current & future trends, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, upstream and downstream industry chain, new technological development, cost structure, government policies & regulations, etc.

Scope of the Report:

  • Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology is used in a wide variety of modern era automotive sensors. The small size of MEMS sensors provides a quicker response to rapid change in measured parameter, and because of the extremely low-cost, the use has been extensive. One of the most well-known MEMS devices for automotive applications are inertial sensors and pressure sensors.

    Key Insights of Automotive MEMS Sensors Market:

    • Complete in-depth analysis of the Automotive MEMS Sensors
    • Important changes in market dynamics.
    • Segmentation analysis of the market.
    • Emerging segments and regional markets.
    • Historical, on-going, and projected market analysis based on volume and esteem.
    • Assessment of niche industry players.
    • Market share analysis.
    • Key strategies of major players

    Market Overview:

  • The automotive MEMS sensors can be used in a number of applications, such as tire pressure monitoring systems, oil pressure sensing, pedestrian protection, and in exhaust gas recirculation. The market serves a vast variety of industry verticals, ranging from very small consumer electronic devices to very large automotive manufacturers. Automotive MEMS sensors provide various advantages of high efficiency, small size, and low cost.
  • The growing demand for safety and security in automobiles is one of the main factors that is playing a vital role in the growth of the market. According to the World Health Organization, globally, more than 1.55 million people are killed in road accidents every year, and about 50 million people get injured. MEMS sensors play a critical role in improving the safety features of vehicles and act as catalysts for the growth of the market.
  • The emergence of electric vehicles (EVs) in the industry has dramatically impacted the demand for and distribution of pressure and magnetic sensors, and is expected to further increase the demand in the long-term. Increasing sales of electric cars is thereby increasing the demand for sensors, along with the surge in sensors for used battery monitoring, and various positioning and detection of moving parts of the automobiles.
  • Mandated safety systems, such as tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) and electronic stability control (ESC) attained full implementation in new vehicles in major automotive markets. The United States, for instance, is currently driving the revenue growth for MEMS sensors.

    Automotive MEMS Sensors Market Segmentation by Top Key Players:

  • Analog Devices Inc.
  • Delphi Automotive PLC
  • Denso Corporation
  • General Electric Co.
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Sensata Technologies, Inc.
  • Stmicroelectronics N.V.
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Robert Bosch GmbH

    Key Market Trends:

    Air Bag Deployment Sensors to Witness Highest Growth

    Passive safety applications, like the airbag deployment, make use of MEMS sensors for communicating vehicle deceleration inputs to the electronic control unit (ECU) that controls the airbags.

    Crash sensing for airbag control is a compelling factor for the demand of inertial MEMS sensors. Companies, like ST Electronics, Bosch, and Analog Devices, among others, have been instrumental in developing MEMS-based accelerometer sensors and inertial sensors specified for a temperature range extending from -40°C to +125°C, which are suitable for enabling passive safety during a crash.
    Innovations in the MEMS sensors for airbag applications are toward increasing the processing speed of the sensors and sensors that can detect forces up to 120g or 480g. For instance, Bosch, in November 2018, launched a new generation of high-g acceleration sensors, SMA7xy sensor family, which are designed to enable faster signal processing, as compared to the sensors of the preceding generation (SMA6xy released in 2014). With higher bandwidth, these sensors detect impact and facilitate more rapid deployment of the vehicle’s passive safety systems.
    In the light of the road crash fatalities, governments across regions, like the United States and Europe, have mandated automobiles to have airbag functions even in non-luxury variants. These regulations, therefore, have fueled the demand for MEMS sensors for airbag deployments.

    Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth

    Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the automotive MEMS sensors market, owing to the rapidly growing automotive industry in economies, such as China and Japan. In the automotive industry, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is one of the applications of MEMS sensors. China’s prominent role in implementing TPMS for its vehicles is expected to contribute to the market’s growth positively over the forecast period. Additionally, the standardization of autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is accelerating the growth.

    Automotive MEMS Sensors Market Provides The Following:

