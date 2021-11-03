Bio-based Resins Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 16.38% during the forecast period of (2019 – 2024) | 360 Market Updates

Bio-based Resins Market Report Title: “Bio-based Resins Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)”

Bio-based Resins Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of Bio-based Resins market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.

Bio-based Resins Market Overview:

The bio-based resins market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 16.38% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. The major factors driving the growth of market studied are the increasing demand for packaging sector from eco-friendly products, and government regulations on synthetic resins. On the flipside, the need for change in cost structure is one of the major stumbling blocks in growth of the studied market.

– Packaging segment dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow during the forecast period, owing to the growing environment concerns related to the disposal of packaging materials, and need for eco-friendly packaging.

– The availability of cheaper alternatives is likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

– Europe dominated the market across the globe, with the growing stringent regulations related to the petroleum-based resins.

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/14135661

List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:

Scope of the Bio-based Resins Market Report:

Global Bio-based Resins Market is segmented by product type, distribution channel, and region. Based on the product, the market is segmented fruit-based Bio-based Resins and dairy-based Bio-based Resins. Fruit-based Bio-based Resins hold the largest market share and is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the Bio-based Resins market. On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, restaurants, smoothie bars, convenience stores, and others. Moreover, the study provides an analysis of the Bio-based Resins market in the emerging and established markets across the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Have any Query? Feel free to Ask our Industry Experts @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14135661

Key Trends Of Bio-based Resins Market:

Flexible Packaging Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Bioplastics made from bio-based resins provide the packaging industry, with a renewable sustainable option for a variety of uses. Within packaging, rigid packaging accounts for the larger share of the market.456- This is because it is used in a large variety of products, including bottles, jars, canisters, cups, buckets, containers, trays, and clamshells.456- A majority of bio-based rigid packaging products are made of bio-based non-biodegradable PE and PET. Additionally, PLA, PBS and PHA plastics can also offer an add-on functionality of biodegradability to rigid packaging applications.456- For instance, bio-PLA’s application in flexible packaging offer properties, such as high clarity, stiffness, and excellent printability. These properties make it highly suitable for applications in flexible packaging films made from bio-PLA resin.456- The growing food & beverage companies, and innovation in packaging industry, has been driving the growth of flexible packaging market, owing to light weight, comparatively lower cost than rigid packaging, and ease in changing the packaging sizes.456- Regions, such as North America and Europe has stringent regulations which regulates the packaging industry, in order to avoid use of harmful materials in packaging. Owing to this, the use of bio-based materials have been increasing in the packaging industry in these regions.456- Besides in Asia-Pacific region, flexible packaging industry has been witnessing strong growth due to the robust growth of e-retail, growing manufacturing sector, and increased adoption of flexible packaging due to its lightweight.456- In addition, Asia-Pacific has been facing severe issues related to the disposal of petroleum-based non-biodegradable packaging materials, which is further leading to shift towards eco-friendly raw materials, such as bio-based resins for application in packaging industry.456- Hence, all such factors are likely to drive the growth of bio-based resins demand from the flexible packaging market during the forecast period.

Europe Region to Dominate the Market

– Europe region dominated the global market share in 2018. The growth of bio-based resins market is expected to be driven by the growing demand from industries, such as packaging, electronics, consumer goods, agriculture, etc.456- Germany is expected to lead the market demand for bio-based resins owing to the growing application and demand from various end-user industries.456- The packaging industry in Germany has been growing at a rapid pace, owing to the huge increases in domestic e-commerce and rising foreign exports. In addition, the increasing preference for packaged food and beverages has also led to the growth of the packaging industry. Hence, the positive development in the packaging industry is expected to contribute to the demand for bio-based resins market.456- The German electronic industry is Europe’s biggest of its kind, and the fifth-largest, worldwide. The electrical and electronics industry accounted for about 11% of the total German industrial production. Besides, electronic production is also expected to increase in countries such as United Kingdom, France, and Italy, which is likely to add to the demand for bio-based resins market.456- Bio-based resins also find application in construction industry in the region. However, the usage is very less as compared to other industries, but it is expected to gain momentum gradually. In countries, such as Germany, United Kingdom, and Spain, the construction sector has been witnessing growth due to rising residential construction and government spending on infrastructure development, which is further expected to drive the demand for bio-based resins market in the coming years in the region.456- Hence, all such market trends are expected to drive the demand for bio-based resins market in the region during the forecast period.

Reasons to Purchase Bio-based Resins Market Report:

The report analyses how the stringent emission control norms will drive the global Bio-based Resins market.

Analysing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Bio-based Resins market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Purchase full Research Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/14135661

Overview of TOC, what it contains? –

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.2 Distribution Channel

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Most Adopted Strategy

6.4 Company Profiles

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

Contact us: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]

https://www.360marketupdates.com

Tags:- Google News, Bio-based Resins Market, Bio-based Resins Europe Market, Bio-based Resins APAC Market, Bio-based Resins Market By Application, Bio-based Resins Market By Rising Trends, Bio-based Resins Market Development, Bio-based Resins Market Forecast, Bio-based Resins Market Future, Bio-based Resins Market Growth, Bio-based Resins Market In Key Countries, Bio-based Resins Market Latest Report, Bio-based Resins Market Swot Analysis, Bio-based Resins Market Top Manufacturers, Bio-based Resins Sales Market, Bio-based Resins United States Market, Bio-based Resins Market share, Bio-based Resins Market Size, Bio-based Resins market Trends, Bio-based Resins Market 2018, Bio-based Resins market 2019