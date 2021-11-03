Diethyl Ether Market report is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period of (2019 – 2024) | 360 Market Updates

Diethyl Ether Market Report Title: “Diethyl Ether Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)”

Diethyl Ether Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of Diethyl Ether market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.

Diethyl Ether Market Overview:

The market for diethyl ether is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. One of the major factor driving the market is the growing demand for Industrial and laboratory solvents. However, formation of explosive peroxides is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Automotive industry dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

– Manufacturing multi-walled carbon nanotubes, using diethyl ether is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– North America dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from the United States.

List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:

BASF SE

Industrial Solvents & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd (ISCPL)

INEOS

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV

Merck KGaA

Sasol

Standard Reagents Pvt. Ltd