Flexible OLED Display Market Forecast to 2027 – AU Optronics Corp, BOE Technology, Japan Display, JOLED, LG Display and Samsung Electronics

OLED is an emerging display technology, which facilitates beautiful, efficient displays, and lighting panels. OLEDs are used in many mobile devices and TVs, and these panels are flexible and bendable. The flexible OLED display is based on a flexible substrate that can be either metal, flexible glass, or plastic. The metal and plastic panels are thin, light, and very durable; in fact, they are virtually shatter-proof. These OLED displays have several advantages, mainly in mobile devices as the displays are lighter, thinner, and more durable compared to glass-based displays.

The factors such as the rise in adoption of flexible OLED display technology in consumer electronic devices and low consumption of electricity with better viewing experience are propelling the growth of flexible OLED display market. However, the rising disposable income and growing demand for technology-intensive products are expected to create additional demand for flexible OLED displays in the coming years.

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1.AU Optronics Corp

2.BOE Technology

3.EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai) Limited (Hehui Optoelectroics)

4.Hong Kong Skyworth Digital Holdings Co., Ltd.

5.Japan Display Inc.

6.JOLED Inc.

7.LG Display

8.Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

9.Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd.

10.Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd.

The global Flexible OLED display market is segmented on the basis of type, flexibility type, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as Passive-Matrix OLED (PMOLED), Active-Matrix OLED (AMOLED), Transparent OLED (TOLED), and Top-emitting OLED. Further, based on flexibility type, the market is divided into Curved Display and Foldable Display. Furthermore, based on application, the Flexible OLED display market is segmented as Lighting, Smart Phones, Television, Monitor, Smart cards, Wearable, and Others.

Flexible OLED Display Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Flexible OLED Display Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

