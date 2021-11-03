Functional Food Ingredients Market Analysis over Business Prominent Players – Amway , Archer Daniels Midland , Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S , BASF SE , Cargill

The “”Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Analysis to 2027″” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of functional food ingredients market with detailed market segmentation by source, type, application, purpose, and geography. The global functional food ingredients market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading functional food ingredients market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Functional food ingredients in functional food are targeted to offer specific functions that are more than just basic nutrition. These ingredients play a vital role in protection against acute and chronic diseases. Functional food contains natural or synthetic ingredients that promote optimal health and provide energy-boosting benefits. Probiotics, prebiotics, vitamins, minerals, are some examples of functional food ingredients. Prebiotics is one such ingredient that promotes the growth of bacteria in the large intestine beneficial to intestinal health while inhibiting the growth of bacteria which are potentially harmful to intestinal health.

Major Key Players of the Functional Food Ingredients Market are:

Amway , Archer Daniels Midland , Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S , BASF SE , Cargill, Incorporated , Ingredion Incorporated , Kerry Group , Koninklijke DSM , Nestle S.A. , Tate & Lyle PLC

The functional food ingredients market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rise in consumption of fortified food on account of increasing health awareness among consumers and demands of nutritious convenience food. Furthermore, growing incidences of chronic diseases propel the demands for functional food, thus, boosting the growth of the functional food ingredients market. However, higher cost of the functional food owing to sourcing the ingredients restrict the growth of the functional food ingredients market. Nonetheless, the market opportunity lies in the growing health-conscious population in developing nations during the forecast period.

The global functional food ingredients market is segmented on the basis of source, type, application, and purpose. By source, the market is segmented as natural and synthetic. Based on type, the market is segmented as vitamins, minerals, prebiotics, probiotics, hydrocolloids, essential oils, omega-3 & 6 fatty acids, carotenoids, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as bakery & cereals, dairy products, meat, fish & eggs, soy products, and others. The market on the basis of the purpose, is classified as sports nutrition, weight management, immunity, digestive health, clinical nutrition, cardio health, and others.

Major Types of Functional Food Ingredients covered are:

Vitamins

Minerals

Prebiotics

Hydrocolloids

Essential Oils

Omega-3 and 6 Fatty Acids

Carotenoids, Others

Major Applications of Functional Food Ingredients covered are:

Bakery and Cereals

Dairy Products, Meat

Fish and Eggs

Soy Products, Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Functional Food Ingredients consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Functional Food Ingredients market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Functional Food Ingredients manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Functional Food Ingredients with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global functional food ingredients market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The functional food ingredients market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting functional food ingredients market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the functional food ingredients market in these regions.

